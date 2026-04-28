Axe Compute to Present at the Market Movers Investor Summit and the D. Boral Capital 2026 Global Conference

PITTSBURGH, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axe Compute Inc. (NASDAQ: AGPU), a neocloud platform delivering enterprise GPU compute capacity at scale, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Chris Miglino will deliver the Company's presentation at Market Movers Investor Summit and at the D. Boral Capital 2026 Global Conference.

In his presentations, Mr. Miglino will walk investors through Axe Compute's positioning as a neocloud platform - providing enterprises with choice and access to a highly distributed network of more than 435,000 GPUs across 200+ locations in 93 countries, with deployment as fast as 48 hours - and the Company's progress against its commercial pipeline since the rebranding to Axe Compute and its NASDAQ listing under the ticker AGPU.

Market Movers Investor Summit - Monday, May 4 and Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

The inaugural Market Movers Investor Summit convenes fund managers, family offices, sell-side analysts, and emerging-growth public company executives for two days of direct-access programming on Wall Street. The 2026 program features fireside chats with Alex Rodriguez, Chairman and CEO of A-Rod Corp, and Grant Cardone, CEO of Cardone Capital, alongside company presentations and one-on-one meetings.

Event Details:

Summit Dates: Monday, May 4 and Tuesday, May 5, 2026

Monday, May 4 and Tuesday, May 5, 2026 Axe Compute Presentation: Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 9:20 a.m. – 9:40 a.m. ET

Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Presenter: Chris Miglino, Chief Executive Officer

Chris Miglino, Chief Executive Officer Location: 48 Wall Street, New York, NY (The original Bank of New York)





Investors interested in attending can request an invitation at www.marketmoverssummit.com.

D. Boral Capital 2026 Global Conference - Thursday, May 7, 2026

The D. Boral Capital Global Conference is an annual gathering recognized as one of the leading institutional investor events for emerging-growth issuers. The 2026 program is expected to feature approximately 75 presenting companies and hundreds of institutional investors, with Kevin O'Leary of Shark Tank returning as keynote speaker.

Event Details:

Conference Date: Thursday, May 7, 2026

Thursday, May 7, 2026 Location: The Plaza Hotel, 5th Avenue at Central Park South, New York, NY

The Plaza Hotel, 5th Avenue at Central Park South, New York, NY Axe Compute Participation: One-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the day





Investors interested in attending can find program information and registration details at dboralcapital.com/conference.

Investor Meetings

Institutional investors, fund managers, and sell-side analysts interested in scheduling a one-on-one meeting with Axe Compute management at either event should reference event websites and / or contact Erin McMahon, Marketing and Investor Relations, at erin@axecompute.com .

About Axe Compute Inc.

Axe Compute Inc. (NASDAQ: AGPU) is a neocloud platform built on a simple premise: AI innovation should not be constrained by infrastructure supply and performance limits. The Company gives enterprises and innovators access to dedicated GPU compute capacity across a highly distributed network of more than 435,000 GPUs in 200+ locations across 93 countries, with deployment as fast as 48 hours. Axe Compute is among the first publicly traded companies delivering this model at scale. The Company is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Learn more at axecompute.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Erin McMahon