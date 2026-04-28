40-Feet Electric Boats Strategic Business Report 2026: Market to Reach $10.3 Billion by 2030 from $2.7 Billion in 2024 - Expansion of Marina Electrification Infrastructure Strengthens Business Case

Dublin, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "40-Feet Electric Boats - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for 40-Feet Electric Boats was valued at US$2.7 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$10.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 24.8% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







40-feet electric boats are reshaping both the recreational boating and short-range maritime transportation sectors by offering a sustainable, quiet, and technologically advanced alternative to traditional fossil-fueled vessels. These mid-sized boats occupy a critical niche in the marine segment, providing ample space for luxury features, group travel, or light commercial applications, while remaining agile and compact enough for maneuverability in marinas and inland waterways. The integration of electric propulsion systems into 40-feet platforms brings dramatic reductions in noise, vibration, and emissions, transforming the on-water experience for both passengers and surrounding ecosystems.

What Factors Are Accelerating the Growth of the 40-Feet Electric Boat Market Worldwide?



The growth in the 40-feet electric boat market is driven by several factors directly connected to technological advancement, evolving consumer preferences, regulatory momentum, and infrastructure readiness. One of the key drivers is the remarkable progress in battery technology, which has led to higher energy densities, faster charging, and longer lifecycle performance, making mid-size electric boats more practical and desirable for longer outings and commercial use. Consumers are increasingly aware of environmental issues and are actively seeking sustainable alternatives in all aspects of lifestyle, including marine recreation, prompting a shift toward clean energy vessels.



Why Are Manufacturers and Shipbuilders Targeting the 40-Feet Segment for Electrification?



The 40-feet segment has become a focal point for electrification in the boating industry due to its strategic size, commercial potential, and technical feasibility for adopting battery-powered systems. Boats of this size strike a unique balance between space and energy demand, allowing for a practical integration of electric drivetrains without the prohibitive weight or cost implications often associated with larger vessels.

Manufacturers recognize this segment as the gateway for wider electric adoption, as it provides enough deck and hull volume to house powerful battery banks, inverters, cooling systems, and electric motors while maintaining a sleek and functional layout. Shipbuilders are leveraging this category to pilot and scale production models that appeal to both private buyers and fleet operators.



What Applications and Use Cases Are Driving Demand for 40-Feet Electric Boats?



A wide array of applications and operational needs are propelling the demand for 40-feet electric boats, reflecting their versatility across recreational, commercial, and environmental domains. In the recreational boating sector, these vessels are increasingly favored by private owners for coastal cruising, lake outings, and luxury weekend escapes, where the combination of comfort, space, and eco-friendly performance provides a compelling value proposition. Yacht charter operators are also incorporating 40-feet electric boats into their fleets to meet the rising demand from environmentally conscious travelers who seek quiet, emissions-free experiences.

Water taxi and harbor cruise businesses in cities with green transportation goals are turning to electric boats as a sustainable option for short-distance passenger movement, benefiting from lower operational costs, reduced maintenance, and compliance with environmental regulations. In the tourism industry, these vessels are enabling silent, wildlife-friendly excursions in sensitive ecosystems like coral reefs, river deltas, and national parks, where noise and fuel pollution can be highly disruptive. Event planners and hospitality providers are also using these boats as floating lounges or VIP shuttle services, offering a unique and elegant setting for small gatherings. The education and research sectors are adopting electric boats for field studies and environmental monitoring, valuing their low disturbance profile and capacity for onboard equipment.

Moreover, marina operators and coastal authorities are promoting the use of mid-size electric boats as part of broader blue economy initiatives focused on sustainability and local economic development. The increasing availability of charging infrastructure at marinas and waterfronts is facilitating longer and more diverse operations. These wide-ranging applications underscore the adaptability of the 40-feet electric boat format and its rising importance in the transformation of near-shore maritime activities.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Candela Technology AB, Cockwells Modern & Classic Boatbuilding Ltd, Duffy Electric Boat Company, Electra Craft, Es Marin (Esmarin Ltd) and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Pure Electric Propulsion segment, which is expected to reach US$5.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 26.1%. The Hybrid Propulsion segment is also set to grow at 21.9% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $739.7 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 33.0% CAGR to reach $2.5 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Scope of the Report

Propulsion Type (Pure Electric Propulsion, Hybrid Propulsion, Sail Electric Propulsion)

Battery Type (Nickel-based Battery Type, Lead-Acid Battery Type, Lithium-Ion Battery Type)

Boat Type (Trawler Boat Type, Catamarans Boat Type, Yachts Boat Type, Power Cruisers Boat Type, Other Boat Types)

Application (Fishing Application, Recreational Application, Other Applications)

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 483 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 24.8% Regions Covered Global



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Focus on Sustainable Marine Transportation Throws the Spotlight on 40-Feet Electric Boats

Tightening Emissions Regulations Propel Growth of Mid-Sized Electric Boats in Coastal and Inland Waters

Here's How Rising Fuel Costs Expand Addressable Market Opportunity for Battery-Powered 40-Foot Vessels

Demand for Quiet, Low-Vibration Vessels Drives Adoption of Electric Propulsion in Leisure and Tourism Segments

Expansion of Marina Electrification Infrastructure Strengthens Business Case for 40-Feet Electric Boat Deployment

Here's the Story: Eco-Tourism Operators Turning to Electric Boats to Enhance Brand Sustainability Credentials

Advancements in Lithium-Ion and Solid-State Battery Technologies Spur Range and Speed Improvements in 40-Foot Boats

Increased Interest in Off-Grid and Hybrid Marine Lifestyles Drives Adoption of Solar-Assisted Electric Boat Designs

Rising Yacht Charter Market Supports Growth in Rental-Ready 40-Foot Electric Boats for Day and Multi-Day Use

Shift Toward Digitally Managed Marine Fleets Expands Opportunities for Connected, Software-Driven Electric Boats

High Net-Worth Consumer Segment Fuels Demand for Luxury Configurations of 40-Foot Electric Catamarans and Cruisers

Port Decarbonization and Blue Economy Initiatives Propel Electric Boat Adoption in Coastal Urban Transit Networks

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS:Some of the 48 companies featured in this 40-Feet Electric Boats market report

Candela Technology AB

Cockwells Modern & Classic Boatbuilding Ltd

Duffy Electric Boat Company

Electra Craft

Es Marin (Esmarin Ltd)

Frauscher Bootswerft

Greenline Yachts (Greenline Hybrid)

Navalt

Navier

Natural Yachts BV

Pollentia Inc.

RAND Boats ApS

Ruban Bleu

Sialia Yachts

Sovereign Ships (Sphinx 40)

Sun Concept (Volta Yachts)

Twin Vee Marine

Vision Marine Technologies Inc

X Shore AB

Zin Boats

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ss9nny

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