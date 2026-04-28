INVESTOR ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of SES AI Corporation (SES) Investors – Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Losses to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against SES AI Corporation (“SES AI”) (NYSE: SES). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts regarding SES AI’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (1) SES AI overstated its business prospects by materially overstating the expected results that could be achieved by deals with companies that have limited or no operations; (2) SES AI created an appearance of revenue by purchasing services in exchange for purchases of Molecular Universe; (3) contrary to its positive statements regarding growth prospects, SES AI was affected by material logistics constraints in the fourth quarter of 2025 which would materially affect Q4 2025 revenues; and (4) the foregoing called into question SES AI’s growth prospects for 2026, which were confirmed due to lower-than expected 2026 revenue guidance.

If you purchased SES AI shares between January 29, 2025 and March 4, 2026, and experienced a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com , by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832, or by visiting the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/ses-ai/ for more information.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is June 26, 2026.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

cholzer@holzerlaw.com