US Cannabis Market Report Analysis Report 2026-2034 Featuring Canopy Growth, Tilray Brands, Curaleaf, Aurora Cannabis, Jazz Pharma, GTI, Trulieve, Cresco Labs, Organigram Global, TerrAscend

Dublin, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Cannabis Market Report by Source, Derivatives, End Use, States and Company Analysis 2026-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Cannabis Market is also set to grow substantially, rising from USD 11.73 Billion in 2025 to USD 40.41 Billion in 2034, with a CAGR of 14.73% from 2026 to 2034

This is owing to increased legalization in different states, acceptance of marijuana use for medicinal as well as recreation purposes, along with massive investments in farming, stores, as well as developments in products. In line with rising diversifications within consumer spending, the U.S. marijuana industry is also bound to emerge as one of the rapidly expanding controlled markets within the country.



In the United States, marijuana has been on the rise as the legalization of use, whether for medicinal and/or recreation, continues to spread throughout multiple states. Societal norms, scientific acceptance, and overall regulations have led to increased acceptance of marijuana use. Throughout America, millions of people use marijuana for purposes of wellness, recreation, as well as medicinal use, thanks to a developing industry that supports such use with products aimed at a widened base of customers. On top of that, product development, including micro-dosed edibles, vape, beverages, and CBD wellness products, has led to increased acceptance.



Growth Drivers of the United States Cannabis Industry

Increasing Legalization and Mainstream Acceptance



The quickly intensifying legalization trend throughout states within the U.S. is still, hands down, the most significant factor propelling the growth of the cannabis industry. The more states that support marijuana use for medicinal and/or recreation purposes, the more people who have accessibility, leading to a dramatic increase in consumer participation.

This is made possible by a shift in cultural acceptance, societal support, and the confirmation of the product's usefulness by scientific research into relieving pain, anxiety, sleep, and the treatment of chronic illnesses. Job stimulation, taxes, and infrastructure development within the industry are additional reasons for states to legalize, which in turn leads to a historical positive shift. Additionally, the establishment of dispensaries with regulations removes the negative factor of buying from the street, giving the consumer a purified product, which leads to increased acceptance.

According to Pew Research Center, "About nine-in-ten U.S. adults say that marijuana should be legal for use for medicinal and recreation purposes, or legal for medicinal use only, with 54% taking the former position and 33% taking the latter. An additional 12% say that marijuana should not be legal at all. Attitudes have remained stable on these questions when surveyed in January over the past six years."



Product Innovations and Diversifications in Different Consumer Segments



Innovations in product categories such as edibles, beverages, concentrates, pre-rolled products, topicals, and vapor products are changing the face of the cannabis industry. New products are attractive to customers who do not want to consume through the commonly used inhalation methods, thus increasing the base of customers.

The development of micro-dosed, fast-acting, and functional versions is making the product more appealing to customers who want wellness but are limited by the effect sizes. Companies are developing terpene-dense strains, pre-rolled infused products, solventless extracts, and more for high-end customers. The increased development of minor cannabinoids such as CBG, CBN, and THCV is providing a new path for recreation as well as use for wellness.

Packaging, taste development, and brand creation are making the product competitive with mainstream goods. Nov. 2025 - MariMed, a leader in the consumer packaged goods sector of the cannabis industry with a presence in diversified sectors, has stated the development of a product agreement that allows the Company to enter the rapidly blossoming hemp-derived THC industry.



Increasing Use in Medicine and Integration with Healthcare Discourse



The medical marijuana industry remains on a growth trajectory with increased acceptance by doctors and patients alike in recognizing marijuana as a legitimate treatment alternative. Patients consume marijuana to suppress chronic pain, anxiety, inflammation, cancer, epilepsy, and insomnia, which are typically alleviated with pharmaceutical medications that have more severe side effects.

The opioid epidemic has further fueled the need for safer alternatives for people suffering from chronic pain, making marijuana a healthy add-on in harm reduction. The medical marijuana initiative is taking a more organized structure within U.S. states with organized dosing, improved products, and patient education. Increased scientific research, as well as talks on insurance coverage, has further legitimized marijuana within the medical arena.

Sep 2025 - The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc., which has been one of the most experienced cultivators, manufacturer, and marketers of marijuana-derived products within the U.S., revealed that it has joined hands with Queen Mary, the award-winning California wellness-oriented marijuana brand, which has been recognized for the development of unique pot mixes that combine plant medications with healthy supplements. The brand's best-selling Sativa Rosin and Indica Rosin gummies are set to go on sale in all 19 Cannabist Company retail stores in Colorado from this week.



Challenges in the United States Cannabis Market

The Problem of Regulatory Fragmentation and Federal Legal Uncertainty



It is still illegal on a federal level in the USA, making for a complicated nationwide set of regulations that vary from state to state. Every state imposes different guidelines on licensing, growing, packaging, strength, taxes, and transportation, making it hard for businesses to expand nationwide. Inter-state trade is still illegal, making businesses set up unnecessary facilities in every state that has legalized it, making it even more expensive.

Additionally, lack of federal regulation means limited use of bank services, making businesses operate on a lot of cash, which is not only a safety problem but also a regulatory compliance nightmare. Even with high demand, the sector has still not been able to reach its full potential.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $11.73 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $40.41 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.7% Regions Covered United States



Company Analysis: Overview, Key Persons, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis, Revenue Analysis

Canopy Growth Corporation

Tilray Brands, Inc.

Curaleaf

Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Green Thumb Industries (GTI)

Trulieve

Cresco Labs

Organigram Global

TerrAscend

Market Segmentation

Product Type

Flower

Pre-Rolls

Concentrates

Edibles

Beverages

Capsules/Soft-Gels

Topicals and Transdermals

Tinctures/Sublinguals

Other Product Types

Application

Medical (Rx)

Adult-Use/Recreational

Wellness and Nutraceuticals

Compound Type

THC-Dominant

CBD-Dominant

Balanced THC: CBD

Minor Cannabinoids

Terpene/Flavonoid-rich Extracts

Top States

California

Texas

New York

Florida

Illinois

Pennsylvania

Ohio

Georgia

New Jersey

Washington

North Carolina

Massachusetts

Virginia

Michigan

Maryland

Colorado

Tennessee

Indiana

Arizona

Minnesota

Wisconsin

Missouri

Connecticut

South Carolina

Oregon

Louisiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Rest of United States

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qt4mfq

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