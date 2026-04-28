United States AI in Media & Entertainment Market Forecast and Company Analysis Report 2026-2034

Dublin, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States AI in Media & Entertainment Market Report by Solution, Application, States and Company Analysis, 2026-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States AI in Media & Entertainment Market is set to witness rapid growth from US$ 9.70 Billion in 2025 to US$ 47.95 Billion by 2034, at a strong CAGR of 19.43% from 2026-2034

Growth drivers include the increasing use of AI for content creation, audience analytics, automated editing, personalized recommendations, and virtual production. Streaming platforms, gaming companies, and digital advertisers are relying more and more on AI to boost user engagement, cut down production costs, and speed up creative workflows, thus positioning AI as a transformative force in the U.S. entertainment ecosystem.







AI has gained fast momentum across media verticals in the United States because of the country's strong digital ecosystem, vast entertainment market, and rapid adaptation to advanced technologies. Streaming majors, film studios, game developers, and news organizations are heavily investing in AI for faster production workflows, cost reductions, and creating hyper-personalized consumer experiences. This generative AI, able to produce scripts, visuals, and voiceovers, assumes a larger role in talks about its creative possibilities. Moreover, the American audience, ever eager for highly tailored content, advances the need for sophisticated algorithms in recommendations.



Growth Driver in the United States AI in Media & Entertainment market

Automation of production workflows and cost efficiency



AI-driven automation transforms production workflows for film, TV, advertising, and digital content by achieving faster turnaround and lower costs. Machine learning automates routine post-production tasks - color grading, noise reduction, transcoding, and metadata tagging - that better allocate creative teams to higher-order decisions. Generative AI accelerates script drafts, storyboard generation, and even rough-cut assembly, reducing friction in the pre-production process and iteration cycles. Automated captioning, localization, and language translation increase audience reach without equal investments of human resources or time.

For studios and streaming platforms where the imperatives are unyielding and schedules are tight, AI offers scaleable options to create more content with fewer bottlenecks. These gains in efficiency translate into higher content throughput and stronger margins, enabling small players to create content that competes with major studios. In September 2024, Qvest and NVIDIA announced a partnership to accelerate AI adoption within the media and entertainment industry. Their GenAI solutions aim at increasing customer engagement, operational efficiency, and revenue generation.



Hyper-Personalization and Audience Engagement at Scale



AI-powered personalization engines retain viewership and optimize lifetime value in a fragmented media environment. Recommendation systems do this by surfacing tailored content, optimizing thumbnails and titles, and even personalizing trailers and artwork for specified cohorts of users. Segmentation at this level raises engagement metrics such as watch time, frequency, and retention while lowering churn for subscription services.

More than this, personalized ad targeting improves monetization through higher relevance and click-through performance. AI-powered interactive formats and dynamic narratives allow for content that changes in real time based on the user's choices, furthering immersion and loyalty. Personalization also helps discover niche creators who can better find their voice. December 2024: TIME launched TIME AI, a new platform that leverages generative AI for personal storytelling at scale: customizable formats, translation, and voice features.



Advances in Generative AI for Creative Content Production



Generative AI, capable of producing text, imagery, audio, and video, has unlocked novel creative workflows that supplement and accelerate human creativity. Script assistants can draft scenes or dialog options, AI-powered tools can generate concept art and visual effects references, and synthetic voice and music systems help produce prototypes or temp elements faster than traditional methods do. In gaming and virtual production, procedural generation and AI-driven asset creation reduce the cost and time of populating expansive worlds.

These tools lower entry barriers for small studios and independent creators by enabling high-quality output sans massive teams. Studios can also use generative AI for A/B testing multiple creative variants and optimizing the content before it goes into full production. In November 2025, the company launched MoAI, an agentic AI-powered marketing suite designed to automate creative content generation, video creation, and ad campaign workflows.



Challenges in the United States AI in Media & Entertainment market

Intellectual Property, Licensing, and Rights Clearance Complexity



The rapid rise of AI-generated content introduces thorny IP and licensing questions that complicate adoption. Ownership determination-the extent to which models, when trained on copyrighted works, can legally be employed in the generation of new content-is both a practical and ethical headache for studios and platforms alike. Rights clearance for datasets, samples, and training corpora often involves careful negotiations with possible revenue sharing agreements, adding the legal overhead.

Content producers must ensure synthesized voices, likenesses, or music do not violate performers' rights or contractual terms, a process usually accompanied by heavy clearance and management of liabilities. Uncertain legal frameworks make some rights holders wary of wholesale adoption of AI tools, which slows enterprise-scale integration. Moreover, explicit indemnities can be required by insurers and distributors, adding operating costs. Until more decided legal precedents and standardized mechanisms for licensing come out, IP complexity will remain a major barrier to rapid and risk-free deployment of AI in media production.



Ethical, Bias, and Trust Issues in Content Authenticity



AI in media raises important ethical considerations around bias, misinformation, and authenticity. The misuse of deepfakes and hyper-realistic synthetic media will spread false narratives or impersonate people to undermine public confidence in digital content. Algorithmic biases of any kind within the training data generate biased representations or discriminatory outputs that cause harm to underrepresented groups and create reputational and regulatory backlash. For that reason, media companies have to invest in various forms of provenance systems like watermarking, metadata, and verification processes meant to bring transparency about what is from AI origin and prevent potential misuse.

These measures are necessary for maintaining ethical boundaries but add to the operational friction and cost. Innovation responsibly requires the establishment of robust auditing processes, diversity in training datasets, and disclosure policies. Until these standards and mechanisms for earning and maintaining public trust are in place, ethical risks will practically limit some AI applications and invite greater scrutiny from audiences, advertisers, and regulators alike.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $9.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $47.95 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.4% Regions Covered United States



Company Analysis: Overview, Key Persons, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis, Revenue Analysis

The MathWorks, Inc.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

EMG

Gearhouse South Africa PTY Limited

Gravity Media

GrayMeta

International Business Machines Corporation

LMG, LLC

Matchroom Sport Ltd

Production Resource Group, L.L.C.

Market Segmentations

Solution

Hardware/Equipment

Services

Application

Gaming

Fake Story Detection

Plagiarism Detection

Personalization

Production Planning and Management

Sales and Marketing

Talent Identification

Content Capture

Sports Automatic Productions

Top States

California

Texas

New York

Florida

Illinois

Pennsylvania

Ohio

Georgia

New Jersey

Washington

North Carolina

Massachusetts

Virginia

Michigan

Maryland

Colorado

Tennessee

Indiana

Arizona

Minnesota

Wisconsin

Missouri

Connecticut

South Carolina

Oregon

Louisiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Rest of United States

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9uisw2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment