Electric Vehicle Aftermarket Global Business Report 2026: A $272.5 Billion Market by 2030, Driven by Aging EV Fleet Growth, Battery-Centric Maintenance Models, Rise of Digital Service Ecosystems

Dublin, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Vehicle Aftermarket - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Electric Vehicle Aftermarket was valued at US$96.4 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$272.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.9% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







New business models are emerging around battery diagnostics, thermal management system servicing, software updates, and charging equipment maintenance. As EV adoption rises across personal, commercial, and fleet segments, demand is expanding for aftermarket services that cater specifically to these vehicles' longevity and performance optimization.

Furthermore, the rise in EV ownership is driving new expectations around digital-first service experiences, with mobile servicing, predictive maintenance, and connected diagnostics becoming standard offerings. This evolution is compelling traditional garages, dealerships, and independent service providers to invest in EV-specific tools, skills, and infrastructure to stay competitive in an increasingly electric future.

Are Regulations and OEM Strategies Reshaping Aftermarket Access?



The structure of the EV aftermarket is being heavily influenced by evolving regulations and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) strategies. Globally, right-to-repair legislation is gaining traction, forcing automakers to provide independent repair shops with access to diagnostic data, proprietary software, and specialized training. The European Union and several U.S. states have enacted or are considering laws that mandate greater data transparency and component availability for non-OEM repair networks.

Simultaneously, many OEMs are aiming to retain tighter control over the EV lifecycle, offering proprietary battery servicing, remote diagnostics, and over-the-air updates that limit third-party access. Some automakers are even bundling maintenance plans and battery warranties with vehicle purchases, extending customer loyalty while restricting aftermarket competition.

Additionally, as the resale market for EVs grows, certified pre-owned (CPO) programs are being adapted to include EV-specific checks such as battery health scoring, powertrain recalibration, and software resets. These dynamics are altering the balance of power between independent aftermarket players and OEM networks, with collaboration, standardization, and digital integration becoming central to the future of service accessibility and competition.



What Technologies Are Fueling the Growth of the EV Aftermarket?



Technological innovation is a driving force behind the modernization of the electric vehicle aftermarket, creating new revenue streams and redefining service standards. Battery analytics, thermal monitoring, and cloud-based diagnostics are now essential tools in understanding and managing EV health over time. The proliferation of telematics platforms enables real-time data collection on battery degradation, usage patterns, and component wear - empowering predictive maintenance and lifecycle management services.

Emerging technologies like AI-powered diagnostics and augmented reality (AR) repair guidance are also entering the space, helping technicians navigate the complexities of high-voltage systems safely and accurately. Aftermarket players are also investing in software-driven services, including firmware upgrades, personalized range optimization algorithms, and in-app maintenance tracking. The growing demand for charging solutions is creating a secondary aftermarket around EV chargers, connectors, and home energy management systems.

Meanwhile, 3D printing is opening up new avenues for producing low-volume replacement parts and components for aging EV models. Companies that offer modular battery packs, retrofitting solutions, and thermal management components are capturing niche demand within a rapidly diversifying aftermarket ecosystem.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Tire Replacement Parts segment, which is expected to reach US$64.0 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 15.9%. The Battery Replacement Parts segment is also set to grow at 21.5% CAGR over the analysis period.

Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Tire Replacement Parts segment, which is expected to reach US$64.0 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 15.9%. The Battery Replacement Parts segment is also set to grow at 21.5% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $26.3 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 25.1% CAGR to reach $62.1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

What Key Factors Are Driving the Expansion of the EV Aftermarket?

The rising population of aging EVs - particularly early adopters from the last decade - is creating increasing demand for battery reconditioning, software updates, and non-drivetrain component replacements.

The inherently longer lifespan of EV platforms is shifting the aftermarket focus toward diagnostics, battery health monitoring, and digital service offerings rather than frequent mechanical replacements.

As EV adoption accelerates across fleets, ride-hailing, and commercial use cases, fleet managers are seeking scalable aftermarket support for battery analytics, part sourcing, and uptime optimization.

The direct-to-consumer service model - boosted by apps, mobile repair units, and subscription maintenance plans - is disrupting traditional dealership servicing norms.

The global shift toward circular economy practices is driving interest in remanufacturing, refurbishing, and recycling of EV parts, particularly battery modules, electronic controllers, and drive units.

Increasing consumer comfort with digital ecosystems is fueling demand for remote diagnostics, smart service scheduling, and integrated aftermarket platforms.

Scope of the Report

Replacement Parts (Tire Replacement Parts, Battery Replacement Parts, Brake Parts Replacement, Filters Replacement Parts, Body Parts Replacement, Lighting & Electronic Components Replacement Parts, Wheels Replacement Parts, Other Replacement Parts)

Propulsion (Battery Electric Vehicles Propulsion, Hybrid Electric Vehicles Propulsion, Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles Propulsion, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles Propulsion)

Vehicle (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles)

Distribution Channel (Retailers, Wholesalers & Distributors)

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 485 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $96.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $272.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.9% Regions Covered Global



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising EV Adoption Globally Throws the Spotlight on the Emergence of a Dedicated EV Aftermarket Ecosystem

Transition from ICE to EV Platforms Spurs Demand for Specialized Parts, Tools, and Service Infrastructure

Growth in EV Battery Replacements, Repairs, and Recycling Drives Evolution of Battery-Centric Aftermarket Services

Increased Software Integration and Vehicle Connectivity Strengthen the Business Case for Digital Diagnostics and OTA Updates

Expanding Used EV Market Accelerates Demand for Certified Pre-Owned Services, Retrofitting, and Reconditioning

Development of Universal and Modular EV Components Unlocks Standardization Opportunities Across Brands

Growth in EV-Specific Tire and Brake Wear Replacements Fuels Segment-Specific Aftermarket Demand

Rising Interest in Vehicle Customization and Performance Tuning Propels Adoption of EV-Compatible Accessories

High Voltage Safety Requirements and Technician Upskilling Generate Demand for Certified Training and Equipment

Telematics and Predictive Maintenance Solutions Generate Opportunities in Subscription-Based Aftermarket Services

Battery Second-Life Applications and Circular Economy Models Expand Revenue Streams in Sustainable Aftermarket Practices

Increased E-Commerce Penetration and DIY Culture Drive Direct-to-Consumer Sales of EV Parts and Upgrades

Fleet Electrification Trends Create Bulk Servicing, Monitoring, and Retrofitting Opportunities in B2B Aftermarket Segments

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS: Some of the 44 companies featured in this Electric Vehicle Aftermarket market report

Aptiv PLC

BorgWarner Inc.

BYD Company Limited

CATL (Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited)

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Draxlmaier Group

Everrati Automotive Limited

Evice Cars

Forvia (formerly Faurecia)

Greaves Cotton Limited

Hitachi Astemo Ltd.

Magna International Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Siemens AG

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd. (Sona Comstar)

TE Connectivity

Valeo SA

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/btnu4a

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