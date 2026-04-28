United States Free-From Food Market Report 2026-2034: Rising Allergy Awareness and Strong Demand for Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free and Clean Label Products

Dublin, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Free-From Food Market Report by Type, End Product, Distribution Channel, State and Companies Analysis 2026-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Free-From Foods industry in the USA is projected to grow vigorously, rising from 30.41 Billion US$ in 2025 to 74.33 Billion US$ in 2034, accompanied by a CAGR of 10.44% between 2026 and 2034

The factors leading to this growth include a rising awareness among consumers regarding food allergies, intolerances, and lifestyle-related ailments. In addition, their preference for gluten-free, dairy-free, allergen-free, and clean label products is also a major contributing factor to the growth.







The free-from food market in the United States has been a major success story because of growing health consciousness, an increasing prevalence of food allergies and intolerances, and the general trend towards clean labeling and clean eating food culture. Consumers in the United States have generally identified free-from food as a digestive health and wellness food even if it is not strictly needed for medical reasons. The rising popularity of the vegan and flexitarian diet and the fitness food lifestyles has contributed positively towards the free-from food trend as well.



Growth Driver in United States Free From Food Market

Increasing Incidence of Food Allergies and Sensitivities



The main factor contributing to the US free-from food industry is the rising prevalence of food allergies, intolerance, and sensitivity. As a high number of consumers experience lactose intolerance, gluten sensitivity, celiac disease, soy intolerance, and tree nut allergies, the demand for foods with no particular ingredient increases. Also, doctors prescribe avoidance diets, which increases the willingness of consumers to opt for free-from foods. Other parents who fear allergens in foods, especially when it is the children, tend to buy food products free from allergens.

Moreover, a high number of individuals exclude particular foods from meals considering the advantages of good health. This boosts the sales of free-from foods. Food allergies are common among children. One of 4 children suffers from a seasonal allergy, eczema, and food allergy. If the parents suffer from allergies, the children are also more prone to allergies. If one parent suffers from allergies, 30-50 percent of children have allergy problems. If the parents have allergy problems, 60-80 percent of the children also have the same. It's estimated that 80+ million Americans today suffer from allergies. This is according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. One of every 3 adults and 4 children suffers from a seasonal allergy, eczema, and food allergy.



Health, Wellness, and Clean-Label Trends in Consumers



The trend in consumer behavior in the U.S. to eat in a healthier way also favors the free-from food market. Consumers believe that free-from foods are clean-label foods with fewer artificial food additives and help in overall better health. Dairy-free, gluten-free, and allergy-free foods are believed to be light on the stomach, more natural, and easier to digest. This fits well with the clean-labeling trend, which promotes ease of food processing, known to consumers. People in fitness centers, who are also diet followers to keep their weights in control, also consume free-from foods even though they are not necessarily sickness-free.

Manufacturers have launched new products to eliminate food allergens without compromising on taste and texture. April 2025: Maizly launched its plant-based milk product, which is made from corn in the United States. The brand offered original and chocolate varieties in its product offerings. The dairy-free, gluten-free plant-based milk is a combination of corn, chickpea protein, and coconut oil in its current base formula. The brand is fortified with vitamins D2, A, E, and calcium but contains 75% less sugar than dairy milk.



Product Innovation: Expansion within Food Categories



Innovation is an important driver in pushing the U.S. free-from food market forward. Food companies are actively focusing their investments in ingredient innovation, alternate proteins, and plant-based innovation to enhance taste, texture, and nutritional content. Food technology innovation has led to breakthroughs in dairy cheese substitutes, gluten baked goods, and allergens in snacks. Free-from food is no longer restricted to traditional staples but now covers bakery, confectionery, beverages, frozen meals, sauces, and free-from snacks. Newer packaging options, shelf-life expansion, and enhanced nutritional content also boost consumer interest.

Major food companies as well as new food ventures are increasing their offerings to target all types of food requirements. Innovation in free-from food will reduce the usual compromise associated with these types of food and appeal to new customers for follow-on buying. May 2025: Beyond Meat, Inc. reached new distribution channels by launching their new Beyond Chicken Pieces in 1,900 Kroger retailers across the U.S. Free-from food market. The Beyond Chicken Pieces offered avocado oil enriched with monounsaturated fatty acids and contained 21g of protein. The food contained 0.5g saturated fat, no cholesterols, no GMOS, no added hormones, or antibiotics.



Difficulties in the United States Free-From Food Market

Higher Prices and Cost Sensitivity



The free-from food industry in the U.S. finds itself confronted with the difficulty of prices that are higher compared to other conventionally available products. The various specialized ingredients that the products require, the processing lines, the certification processes, and the rigorous quality standards increase the prices.

The costs are then typically passed on to the consumer, making the product even more difficult for price-sensitive consumers to purchase. In the event that the inflation rate rises or the economics become uncertain, the products will find consumers choosing the least expensive option that will satisfy their needs compared to their health requirements. While the industry will continue to attract consumers based on their health requirements, the scope will potentially reduce among the discretionary consumers.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $30.41 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $74.33 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.4% Regions Covered United States



Company Analysis: Overview, Key Persons, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis, Revenue Analysis

Alpro UK Limited

Conagra Brands Inc.

Danone SA

Doves Farm Foods Limited

Dr. Schar AG/SpA

Ener-G Foods Inc.

General Mills Inc.

GreenSpace Brands Inc

Hain Celestial Group Inc

Mondelez International

Market Segmentations

Type

Dairy-Free

Gluten-Free

Lactose-Free

Others

End Product

Bakery & Confectionary

Dairy-free Foods

Snacks

Beverages

Others

Distribution Channel

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Channels

Others

Top States

California

Texas

New York

Florida

Illinois

Pennsylvania

Ohio

Georgia

New Jersey

Washington

North Carolina

Massachusetts

Virginia

Michigan

Maryland

Colorado

Tennessee

Indiana

Arizona

Minnesota

Wisconsin

Missouri

Connecticut

South Carolina

Oregon

Louisiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Rest of United States

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/seh0bx

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