Fire Alarm Equipment Business Report 2026: Market to Reach $7.2 Billion by 2030, Driven by Smart Integrated Safety Systems, Stricter Regulations and Rising Adoption in New Builds and Retrofit Projects

Dublin, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fire Alarm Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Fire Alarm Equipment was valued at US$5.4 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$7.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







Advances in technology have led to the development of smarter, more responsive fire alarm systems that can not only detect a fire but also pinpoint its location and scale, and integrate seamlessly with other security measures to manage evacuation and firefighting efforts effectively.

What Drives the Growth of the Fire Alarm Equipment Market?



The growth in the fire alarm equipment market is driven by several factors, including technological advancements, legislative changes, and evolving industry standards. The ongoing development of integrated systems that combine fire detection with overall building security and emergency management systems is crucial. These integrated systems offer enhanced safety features, cost-efficiency, and operational benefits, making them highly attractive in both new constructions and retrofitting projects.

Changes in legislation that mandate more rigorous fire safety measures and regular updates to existing systems also play a significant role in market expansion. Additionally, increased awareness among consumers about the benefits of advanced fire safety systems and their willingness to invest in higher-quality safety measures to ensure protection against fire hazards continue to propel market growth forward.



How Are Technological Innovations Enhancing Fire Alarm Systems?



Technological innovation is a driving force in the evolution of fire alarm systems. The integration of IoT (Internet of Things) technology has led to the development of 'smart' fire alarms capable of providing real-time data and connectivity to other devices. For instance, smart smoke detectors can send alerts to smartphones and interact with other home automation systems to shut down HVAC units to prevent the spread of smoke and flames.

Furthermore, advancements in materials science have resulted in more durable and reliable sensors that reduce false alarms, enhancing overall safety and operational efficiency. AI and machine learning are also being applied to predict fire outbreaks by analyzing data patterns from multiple sensors, potentially transforming how fire risks are managed in large-scale environments like industrial complexes and high-rise buildings.



What Market Trends Are Influencing the Fire Alarm Equipment Industry?



Several market trends are significantly influencing the fire alarm equipment industry. The increasing global emphasis on safety standards and stringent regulatory requirements for fire safety is a major driver. Governments worldwide are updating their building safety codes to include mandatory high-standard fire alarm systems, especially in vulnerable areas like schools, hospitals, and high occupancy residential buildings.

The rise in construction activities, particularly in emerging economies, is another catalyst driving demand for new installations of fire alarm systems. Additionally, the retrofitting of older buildings with updated, compliant fire alarm systems continues to contribute to market growth. As urbanization increases, so does the complexity of fire safety needs, prompting continuous innovations and adaptations in fire alarm technologies.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Ampac Technologies, Bosch Building Technologies, Fenwal Controls of Japan, Ltd., Gentex Corporation, Hochiki America Corporation and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Addressable Panels segment, which is expected to reach US$2.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.5%. The Notification Devices segment is also set to grow at 5.1% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $1.4 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 8.2% CAGR to reach $1.5 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 227 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered Global



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Integration of IoT in Fire Alarm Systems Propels Growth in the Market

Rising Urbanization Expands Addressable Market Opportunity for Fire Alarm Equipment

Stringent Fire Safety Regulations Generate Demand for Advanced Fire Alarm Systems

Technological Advancements in Detection Sensors Drive Adoption of Modern Fire Alarms

Increasing Awareness of Fire Safety Strengthens Business Case for Comprehensive Alarm Systems

Growth in Smart Building Projects Spurs Demand for Intelligent Fire Alarm Solutions

Advances in Wireless Fire Alarm Technology Expand the Market

Adoption of AI and Machine Learning in Fire Detection Sustains Growth

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS: Some of the 109 companies featured in this Fire Alarm Equipment market report

Ampac Technologies

Bosch Building Technologies

Fenwal Controls of Japan, Ltd.

Gentex Corporation

Hochiki America Corporation

Hochiki Corporation

Honeywell International, Inc.

Johnson Controls International plc

Napco Security Technologies, Inc.

Nohmi Bosai Ltd.

Panasonic Eco Solutions Nordic AB

Siemens Building Technologies Group

Space Age Electronics, Inc.

The Nittan Group

United Technologies Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/udm1k5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment