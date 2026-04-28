Saudi Arabia Perfume Market Report 2026-2034: Expansion of Retail, E-Commerce, and Tourism, & Rising Disposable Income and Premiumization Trends Bolster Growth

Dublin, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Perfume Market Report by Type, Value, Gender and Company Analysis 2026-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market for perfumes in Saudi Arabia is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, due to the deeply ingrained cultural demand for perfumes, the increasing disposable income of the population, and the rising demand for luxury perfumes. This will result in the market growing from US$ 2.43 Billion in 2025 to US$ 3.62 Billion in 2034, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.52% from 2026 to 2034, as a result of the increasing consumption of perfumes in the country.







The rising disposable incomes, premiumization trend, and development of retail and e-commerce platforms are further increasing the popularity of perfumes in Saudi Arabia.



Growth Drivers of the Saudi Arabia Perfume Market

Deep-Rooted Cultural and Religious Importance of Fragrances



Perfume is an essential part of Saudi Arabian culture and habits, and thus preference is the main driving force for market growth. Perfumes like oud, musk, amber, and rose are traditionally used for grooming, religious purposes, and as a sign of hospitality. Using perfume is a common practice during prayers, gatherings, weddings, and celebrations, thus ensuring steady demand from all age groups and both genders. Unlike other markets around the world, where using perfume is an occasional practice, in Saudi Arabia, it is a daily routine.

This cultural integration ensures steady and long-term demand. Moreover, traditional Arabic perfume packaging like attars and concentrated oils are still in high demand, along with the modern spray perfume packaging, thus ensuring steady market growth. The "Perfumes of the East" exhibition was opened by the Institut du Monde Arabe and the National Museum in Riyadh in May 2024, with the patronage of Prince Badr bin Farhan. This exhibition, featuring over 200 artifacts from archaeology and modern artwork, showcases the long history of the Arab world's passion for perfume.



Rising Disposable Income and Premiumization Trends



Rise in disposable income and growing demand for luxury lifestyle products are major factors propelling the perfume market in Saudi Arabia. Consumers express keen interest in niche and luxury perfumes, such as luxury oud perfumes and international luxury brands. Perfumes are considered luxury items and are often bought as gifts. There is a growing demand for unique, long-lasting, and customized perfumes, especially among the luxury segment and younger consumers. Luxury shopping centers, niche perfume stores, and duty-free stores are increasing their product offerings to cater to this demand.

Premiumization has also motivated local brands to develop innovative products with high-quality ingredients and advanced packaging. With consumers increasingly opting for premium products, market value growth is expected to accelerate. In 2025, the actual disposable income per household stands at US$18,260 per year (or US$1,522 per month). The Saudi government is currently conducting the 2023/2024 Household Income and Expenditure Survey (HIES) and will release more information about household spending.



Expansion of Retail, E-Commerce, and Tourism



Another major factor propelling the growth of the perfume market in Saudi Arabia is the development of modern retail infrastructure, e-commerce sites, and tourism. The presence of shopping malls, dedicated perfume stores, and airport duty-free shops has made available a wide range of local and international perfumes. E-commerce has also made it easier for consumers to discover niche and high-end perfumes, compare products, and stay updated about online product launches.

Moreover, the rising tourism industry in Saudi Arabia, fueled by Vision 2030 initiatives, is also fueling the demand for perfumes as souvenirs and luxury gifts. Digital marketing, influencer marketing, and social media campaigns further increase brand awareness. These distribution and awareness channels have been contributing significantly to the increased consumption of perfumes in Saudi Arabia.



Challenges of the Saudi Arabia Perfume Market

High Competition and Market Saturation



One of the most prominent challenges in the Saudi Arabia perfume industry is the high level of competition and saturation in the market. The industry has a variety of international luxury brands, local players, and perfume companies that compete for market share. The saturation of the market makes it difficult for brands to differentiate themselves.

New players face the challenge of creating brand awareness and gaining the trust of consumers. Brands have to keep innovating in terms of perfume formulation, packaging, and marketing to maintain their market share. Overdependence on marketing and influencer marketing can lead to high operational costs, which can negatively impact profit margins.



Counterfeit Products and Price Sensitivity



The availability of counterfeit and imitation perfume products is a significant challenge to the perfume market in Saudi Arabia. This is because counterfeit perfume products not only have negative impacts on the reputation of the perfume brands but also have negative impacts on the safety of the consumers.

The counterfeit perfume products are normally sold at lower prices compared to the original perfume products. In addition to that, despite the high demand for luxury perfume products, some consumer groups are sensitive to changes in prices, especially during economic downturns.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.43 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $3.62 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia



Competitive Landscape: Overview, Key Persons, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis, Revenue Analysis

Abdul Samad Al Qurashi

Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes

Ajmal Perfumes

Arabian Oud

Rasasi Perfume Industry LLC.

Rashat

Swiss Arabian Perfumes Group

The Fragrance Kitchen (TFK)

Market Segmentation

Type

Eau de Parfum

Eau de Toilette

Eau de Cologne

Eau Fraiche

Value

Luxury

Mass

Gender

Male

Female

Unisex

Cities

Riyadh

Jeddah

Dammam

Dhahran

Jubail

Khobar

Tabuk

Mecca

Medina

Rest of Cities

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d17kog

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