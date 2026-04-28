RMAX Securities Alert: RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. Investigation Focuses on Merger; BFA Law Notifies Shareholders to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces an investigation into RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE: RMAX) board of directors as well as RE/MAX co-founder and chairman David Liniger. The investigation focuses on potential breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the pending merger between RE/MAX and The Real Brokerage Inc. announced on April 27, 2026.

If you are a current shareholder of RE/MAX, you are encouraged to obtain additional information by visiting: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/re-max-holdings-inc-investigation.

Why is RE/MAX being Investigated?

On April 27, 2026, RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. announced that it had agreed to be acquired by The Real Brokerage, Inc. in a deal where stockholders of RE/MAX can elect to receive either $13.80 in cash per share or 5.15 shares of the post-merger entity.

BFA Law is investigating whether the merger was executed at an unfairly low price and whether RE/MAX’s insiders are receiving potentially unfair benefits in the merger that are not shared with public stockholders who own RE/MAX’s stock.

Click here for more information: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/re-max-holdings-inc-investigation.

What Can You Do?

If you are a current holder of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. stock, you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis; there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Submit your information by visiting:

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/re-max-holdings-inc-investigation

Or contact:

Adam McCall

adam@bfalaw.com

212.789.3619

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

BFA is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It has been named a top plaintiff law firm by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, and ISS SCAS, and its attorneys have been named “Elite Trial Lawyers” by the National Law Journal, “Litigation Stars” by Benchmark Litigation, among the top “500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers” by Lawdragon, “Titans of the Plaintiffs’ Bar” by Law360 and “SuperLawyers” by Thomson Reuters. Among its recent notable successes, BFA recovered over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.’s Board of Directors, as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

For more information about BFA and its attorneys, please visit https://www.bfalaw.com.

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/re-max-holdings-inc-investigation

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