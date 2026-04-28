Saudi Arabia In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Report 2025-2034 Featuring Roche, Danaher, Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fischer Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Sysmex, BD & Co, and Biomerieux

Dublin, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Report by Test Types, Products, Application and Company Analysis 2026-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Saudi Arabia In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market is expected to grow from an assessed value of US$ 820.36 million in 2025 to US$ 1.17 billion in 2034, at a CAGR of 4.06% from 2026 to 2034



The Saudi Arabia in vitro diagnostics market is expected to grow smoothly during the forecast period. This is mainly because of the rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases. In addition, the spending on healthcare is also a major factor that will boost the growth of the in vitro diagnostics market. Furthermore, the need to diagnose various kinds of diseases effectively is also expected to boost the growth of the in vitro diagnostics market.

IVD has received wide acceptance in Saudi Arabia due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, etc., as well as the increased focus on preventive medicine. The initiatives taken by the government of Saudi Arabia, as part of Vision 2030, are aimed at improving healthcare infrastructure as well as diagnostic capabilities in the country. The rising awareness about the importance of early detection, as well as an increase in private labs, is driving demand for IVD.



Growth Drivers of the Saudi Arabia In Vitro Diagnostics Market

Rising Prevalence of Chronic and Lifestyle-Related Diseases



Chronic diseases have now become another major concern among the Saudi population. There exists a high level of hypertension, as about 25% of the population is hypertensive. Also, about 23% of people in Saudi Arabia are affected by diabetes. Cardiovascular and obesity-related disorders are also common. A significant factor contributing to the growth of the Saudi Arabia IVD market is the increase in the number of chronic and lifestyle disorders.

Among these, diabetes, heart-related disorders, obesity, and cancers are alarmingly prevalent, mainly because of the lifestyle. These require continuous monitoring, early detection, and frequent testing. These would have contributed to a significant extent to the high demand for diagnostic tests. In addition, awareness about the early detection of diseases among both patients and medical professionals would have also contributed to the high volumes of diagnostic testing. With the rise of managing chronic diseases as a major area of interest for the medical and pharmaceutical sectors, diagnostics and testing solutions have been expanding in the country.



Government Healthcare Investments and Vision 2030 Initiatives



The healthcare transformation initiative, "Vision 2030," is one of the major driving forces of the IVD industry in Saudi Arabia. The government is investing heavily in the upgrade of hospitals, laboratories, and diagnostic facilities to increase the level of quality and availability of healthcare services. The growth of public and private diagnostic facilities, the advancement of sophisticated diagnostic technologies, and the adoption of digital health technologies are the prominent drivers of the demand for IVDs.

The emphasis on preventive care and the early detection of diseases will also lead the adoption of the implementation of diagnostic tests in the market. The continued growth of the diagnostic infrastructure and public-private partnerships, along with foreign investments in the health sector, will increase the demand for in vitro diagnostics in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



Technological Advancements and Growing Adoption of Molecular Diagnostics



Technological innovations have been a key contributor to the expansion of IVD markets across Saudi Arabia. Today, advanced diagnostic technologies like molecular diagnostics, immunological tests, and point-of-care testing are finding widespread interest among users. Molecular diagnostics have the potential to rapidly diagnose infectious agents, genetic factors, and cancer markers.

The growing interest in precision medicine is yet another factor that is promoting the use of advanced IVD technologies. Automated and digitalized technologies have greatly improved efficiency and shortened test delays. With a growing trend of adopting advanced IVD technologies, the IVD markets of Saudi Arabia will naturally show steady growth.

Challenges of the Saudi Arabia in vitro diagnostics Market

High Cost of Advanced Diagnostic Technologies and Limited Reimbursement



One of the critical challenges in the Saudi Arabia IVD market is the high cost associated with the usage of advanced diagnostic equipment, reagents, and test kits. Molecular diagnostics, genetic analysis, and automated laboratory solutions require high investment and maintenance costs. These may tend to become a limiting factor for smaller hospitals, diagnostic labs, and healthcare facilities, particularly in non-urban regions.

Secondly, the reimbursement structure regarding advanced diagnostic procedures is still in the developmental stage, which may also make the reach of such diagnosis difficult. Delays in the procurement of advanced diagnostic equipment in public healthcare facilities due to budgetary constraints may pose a challenge in the Saudi Arabia IVD market.



Dependence on Imports and Regulatory Approval Complexity



The IVD sector in Saudi Arabia is very import-dependent in terms of test equipment and reagents. This places the IVD sector in Saudi Arabia in jeopardy, as issues like supply chain risks, forex fluctuations, and geopolitical risks play a significant role. On the other hand, issues related to the time taken by international cargo shipments can affect test products and laboratory facility.

Further, the approval mechanism for IVD products in Saudi Arabia is lengthy and complex, demanding strict compliance with local regulations. Though this helps in ensuring the quality of the product and safety for patients, it can delay access to innovative solutions in the IVD sector.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $820.36 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $1170 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.0% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia



Company Analysis: Overview, Key Persons, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis, Revenue Analysis

Roche Diagnostics

Danaher Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

Thermo Fischer Scientific

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Sysmex Corporation

Becton

Biomerieux

Market Segmentation

Test Types

ELISA & CLIA

PCR

Rapid Test

Fluorescence Immunoassays (FIA)

In Situ Hybridization

Transcription Mediated Amplification

Sequencing

Colorimetric Immunoassay

Radioimmunoassay (RIA)

Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology

Others

Products

Reagents

Instruments

Services

Application

Immunochemistry

Clinical Chemistry

Hematology

Coagulation

Molecular Diagnostics

Microbiology

Others

Cities

Riyadh

Jeddah

Dammam

Dhahran

Jubail

Khobar

Tabuk

Mecca

Medina

Rest of Cities

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x6i60i

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