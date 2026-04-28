VINCI: Disclosure of transactions in on shares from April 20th to April 24th ,2026

Nanterre, April 27th, 2026

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from April 20th to April 24th ,2026

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 14th, 2026, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from April 20th to April 24th,2026:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 2026-04-20 FR0000125486 9 516 136,5391 XPAR VINCI 2026-04-20 FR0000125486 4 834 136,5663 CEUX VINCI 2026-04-20 FR0000125486 2 387 136,6289 AQEU VINCI 2026-04-20 FR0000125486 1 063 136,5740 TQEX VINCI 2026-04-21 FR0000125486 45 169 134,0851 XPAR VINCI 2026-04-21 FR0000125486 21 409 134,1175 CEUX VINCI 2026-04-21 FR0000125486 12 452 134,0620 AQEU VINCI 2026-04-21 FR0000125486 8 970 134,0966 TQEX VINCI 2026-04-22 FR0000125486 45 558 134,0196 XPAR VINCI 2026-04-22 FR0000125486 23 393 133,9785 CEUX VINCI 2026-04-22 FR0000125486 10 845 133,7821 AQEU VINCI 2026-04-22 FR0000125486 6 204 133,9190 TQEX VINCI 2026-04-23 FR0000125486 81 020 130,5825 XPAR VINCI 2026-04-23 FR0000125486 56 317 130,6295 CEUX VINCI 2026-04-23 FR0000125486 23 584 130,3724 AQEU VINCI 2026-04-23 FR0000125486 17 079 130,6575 TQEX VINCI 2026-04-24 FR0000125486 89 564 128,4050 XPAR VINCI 2026-04-24 FR0000125486 56 194 128,3038 CEUX VINCI 2026-04-24 FR0000125486 16 486 128,4419 TQEX VINCI 2026-04-24 FR0000125486 15 756 128,2281 AQEU TOTAL 547 800 131,1486

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

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