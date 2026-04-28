VINCI: Disclosure of transactions in on shares from April 20th to April 24th ,2026

 | Source: VINCI VINCI

Nanterre, April 27th, 2026                     

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from April 20th to April 24th ,2026

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 14th, 2026, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from April 20th to April 24th,2026:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI2026-04-20FR00001254869 516136,5391XPAR
VINCI2026-04-20FR00001254864 834136,5663CEUX
VINCI2026-04-20FR00001254862 387136,6289AQEU
VINCI2026-04-20FR00001254861 063136,5740TQEX
VINCI2026-04-21FR000012548645 169134,0851XPAR
VINCI2026-04-21FR000012548621 409134,1175CEUX
VINCI2026-04-21FR000012548612 452134,0620AQEU
VINCI2026-04-21FR00001254868 970134,0966TQEX
VINCI2026-04-22FR000012548645 558134,0196XPAR
VINCI2026-04-22FR000012548623 393133,9785CEUX
VINCI2026-04-22FR000012548610 845133,7821AQEU
VINCI2026-04-22FR00001254866 204133,9190TQEX
VINCI2026-04-23FR000012548681 020130,5825XPAR
VINCI2026-04-23FR000012548656 317130,6295CEUX
VINCI2026-04-23FR000012548623 584130,3724AQEU
VINCI2026-04-23FR000012548617 079130,6575TQEX
VINCI2026-04-24FR000012548689 564128,4050XPAR
VINCI2026-04-24FR000012548656 194128,3038CEUX
VINCI2026-04-24FR000012548616 486128,4419TQEX
VINCI2026-04-24FR000012548615 756128,2281AQEU
      
  TOTAL547 800131,1486 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

Attachment


Attachments

Communique VINCI - declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions from to 20-04-26 to 24-04-26 vGB
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

 