Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (20 to 24 April 2026)

28 April 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback program

Period: From 20 to 24 April 2026

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer name Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform ISIN code (ISO 6166) MIC code (ISO 10383) IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 20-Apr-26 FR0000073298 8 210 33,0268 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 20-Apr-26 FR0000073298 3 790 32,9990 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 21-Apr-26 FR0000073298 10 000 33,8291 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 21-Apr-26 FR0000073298 4 000 33,8215 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 22-Apr-26 FR0000073298 10 000 33,9230 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 22-Apr-26 FR0000073298 4 200 33,9105 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 23-Apr-26 FR0000073298 9 000 34,3945 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 23-Apr-26 FR0000073298 5 000 34,3896 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 24-Apr-26 FR0000073298 9 000 34,8407 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 24-Apr-26 FR0000073298 5 000 34,8343 DXE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

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