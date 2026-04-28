Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (20 to 24 April 2026)

28 April 2026
Disclosure of trading in own shares
under a share buyback program
Period: From 20 to 24 April 2026
Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos
Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298
Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)
|Issuer name
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|ISIN code (ISO 6166)
|MIC code (ISO 10383)
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|20-Apr-26
|FR0000073298
|8 210
|33,0268
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|20-Apr-26
|FR0000073298
|3 790
|32,9990
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|21-Apr-26
|FR0000073298
|10 000
|33,8291
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|21-Apr-26
|FR0000073298
|4 000
|33,8215
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|22-Apr-26
|FR0000073298
|10 000
|33,9230
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|22-Apr-26
|FR0000073298
|4 200
|33,9105
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|23-Apr-26
|FR0000073298
|9 000
|34,3945
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|23-Apr-26
|FR0000073298
|5 000
|34,3896
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|24-Apr-26
|FR0000073298
|9 000
|34,8407
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|24-Apr-26
|FR0000073298
|5 000
|34,8343
|DXE
Detailed presentation by transaction:
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.
Attachment