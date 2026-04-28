Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (20 to 24 April 2026)

 | Source: IPSOS IPSOS

28 April 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback program

Period: From 20 to 24 April 2026

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer nameIssuer CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
   ISIN code (ISO 6166)  MIC code (ISO 10383)
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8720-Apr-26FR00000732988 21033,0268XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8720-Apr-26FR00000732983 79032,9990DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8721-Apr-26FR000007329810 00033,8291XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8721-Apr-26FR00000732984 00033,8215DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8722-Apr-26FR000007329810 00033,9230XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8722-Apr-26FR00000732984 20033,9105DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8723-Apr-26FR00000732989 00034,3945XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8723-Apr-26FR00000732985 00034,3896DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8724-Apr-26FR00000732989 00034,8407XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8724-Apr-26FR00000732985 00034,8343DXE

Detailed presentation by transaction:
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

Attachment


Attachments

2026 04 28_Communiqué_Rachat d'actions propres_va
GlobeNewswire

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