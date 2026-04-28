Unito Mezcal partners with Gilberto 'Zurdo' Ramirez Ahead of Cinco De Mayo Weekend Bout

San Diego, CA, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNITO Mezcal announced today a strategic one-year partnership with unified cruiserweight world champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramírez, aligning the premium mezcal brand with one of boxing’s most dominant active champions ahead of a marquee Cinco de Mayo weekend event.

Ramírez is set to headline a historic Mexico vs. Mexico showdown on May 2, 2026, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, where he will defend his unified cruiserweight world titles against undefeated two-division champion David Benavidez in one of the most anticipated fights of 2026.

“This is something I’m proud to be part of,” said Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramírez. “It represents my roots and the people that support me, and that’s always important to me.”

“This partnership is about timing, authenticity, and shared identity,” said UNITO Mezcal. “We’ve spent years building this brand around culture, family, and boxing. Zurdo represents all of that at the highest level, right now.”

The agreement is structured as more than a traditional endorsement, establishing Ramírez as a long-term strategic partner in the UNITO brand. The partnership includes equity participation for Ramírez, along with brand appearances, meet-and-greets, and ongoing social and digital activations. UNITO will also be featured prominently throughout fight night, including placement on Ramírez’s official fight trunks and coordinated campaigns throughout the duration of the agreement.

The partnership reflects an emerging wave of mezcal brands expanding into sports and culturally driven partnerships.

A Strategic Moment Years in the Making

UNITO Mezcal’s entry into boxing at this level reflects a deliberate, long-term vision. The brand has spent the past four years building toward a moment that authentically connects its identity with a world-class athlete competing on one of the sport’s biggest stages.

For more information on the UNITO Mezcal brand, including partnership updates, brand story, and future releases, please visit the official UNITO Mezcal website, or follow the brand on social media on TikTok ,Facebook, & Instagram

UNITO Mezcal partners with Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramírez, aligning Mezcal, with Mexican heritage and boxing on a global stage.

About UNITO Mezcal

About UNITO Mezcal UNITO Mezcal is a modern mezcal crafted in Oaxaca, Mexico, built with a focus on accessibility and quality. Designed to be smoother and more approachable than traditional expressions, UNITO is made to be enjoyed neat, in cocktails, or however consumers prefer. Rooted in authenticity and driven by inclusion, UNITO is committed to bringing new consumers into the mezcal category

Press Inquiries

Press@Unitomezcal.com