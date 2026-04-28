World Pool Association Announces Billiards' Inclusion in The World Games 2029

Lausanne, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a landmark development for cue sports, the International World Games Association (IWGA) confirmed at its Annual General Meeting in Lausanne on 25 April 2026 that Billiards will be included in the official programme for The World Games 2029, a decision welcomed by the World Pool Association (WPA).

The World Pool Association (WPA) welcomes the confirmation by the International World Games Association (IWGA) that Billiards has been included in the official sports programme for The World Games 2029

This re-inclusion reinforces the continued growth and global relevance of cue sports, and highlights the important role that pool plays within the Billiards family on the World Games stage. The WPA recognises The World Games as one of the sport’s premier multi-sport platforms, providing elite athletes with the opportunity to compete at the highest international level.

The World Games 2029 will take place from 19 to 29 July 2029 in Karlsruhe, Germany, bringing together approximately 4,000 athletes from over 100 countries. Karlsruhe will make history as the first city to host The World Games for a second time, having previously staged the event in 1989.

The WPA looks forward to working closely with its partners within the World Confederation of Billiards Sports (WCBS), the IWGA, and the Local Organising Committee to ensure the continued success and visibility of pool at The World Games.

The WPA continues to set world standard rules, sanction international competitions, and publish official global rankings, ensuring the sport's integrity and consistency worldwide. This latest achievement is a reflection of the organization's ongoing commitment to advancing cue sports and providing opportunities for athletes to compete at the highest levels.

WPALIVE.tv will stream the Billiards games in 2029, having only just one week ago, celebrated its global expansion with over 2 million sessions ahead of their subscription launch in the next few months.

Further details regarding disciplines, qualification pathways, and athlete participation will be confirmed in due course.

Further details regarding disciplines, qualification pathways, and athlete participation will be confirmed in due course.

About World Pool Association

ABOUT THE WORLD POOL ASSOCIATION (WPA) Founded in 1987, the WPA is the international governing body for Pool, representing federations from six continents. A founding member of the World Confederation of Billiards Sports (WCBS), recognized by the International Olympic Committee, the WPA is committed to fair play, global development, and excellence in cue sports and sets world standard rules, sanctions international competition, and publishes official global rankings, ensuring the integrity and consistency of the sport worldwide.

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A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=3Ts7Gb0pohg