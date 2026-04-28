Bila Solar Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification, Validating Quality Systems and Operational Maturity

Indianapolis, USA, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Third-party certification recognizes the strength of Bila Solar’s quality management system, disciplined operations and commitment to continuous improvement

Bila Solar, a U.S.-based solar panel manufacturer, today announced that it has achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification for its quality management system (QMS) at its Indianapolis facility.

Built on a strong quality foundation, Bila Solar moved rapidly through the certification process, reflecting the experience of its team and the work already underway across the organization. As a globally recognized standard for quality management systems, ISO 9001:2015 reinforces Bila Solar’s focus on operational excellence, process discipline and the consistent delivery of high-quality U.S.-made solar modules manufactured under globally recognized quality standards.

ISO 9001:2015 certification signals that an organization has put in place a quality management system designed to support consistency, accountability and continual improvement. To achieve certification, Bila Solar implemented a formal QMS aligned with globally recognized ISO standards, documented and deployed key procedures across the organization, conducted internal audits and successfully completed a rigorous two-stage audit by an accredited third-party registrar. The process evaluates not only documentation, but also whether the system is functioning effectively in practice across day-to-day operations.

“Bila Solar has built an efficient and effective quality management system that reflects a strong commitment to meeting customer expectations,” said Joel Pecoraro, the Lead Auditor for the accredited certification body, American Certification Group.

For Bila Solar, the certification serves as independent confirmation that its quality systems are embedded throughout the business and help ensure disciplined manufacturing, consistent product quality and accountability at every stage of production. The standard emphasizes a process-based approach, risk-based thinking, operational control and continuous improvement — all critical elements for building customer confidence and supporting long-term manufacturing excellence aligned with global quality expectations.

“Achieving this certification on such an accelerated timeline says a great deal about our team,” said Wei-Tai Kwok, President, Bila Solar. “People across the organization came together to build, document and implement a QMS that reflects the consistency and accountability we want to be known for. It is a testament to the experience and dedication of our team and their commitment to building the right foundation from day one.”

The certification process included a Stage 1 audit to assess whether Bila Solar’s QMS was properly designed to meet ISO 9001:2015 requirements, followed by a Stage 2 audit to verify that the company’s processes are fully implemented and being followed in practice. With certification now in place, Bila Solar will undergo regular surveillance audits and ongoing system review to maintain compliance and support continuous improvement.

For customers and partners, the certification provides meaningful third-party validation that Bila Solar has the systems, controls and structure needed to deliver with consistency. It speaks to the maturity of the company’s operations, the strength of its team and its commitment to continuous improvement, as it helps strengthen domestic solar manufacturing.

“This certification validates the work we have done to build a manufacturing operation grounded in quality, consistency and accountability,” said Kenneth Stead, Director of Manufacturing Operations, Bila Solar. “It gives our customers and partners added confidence that Bila Solar has the processes and controls in place to deliver reliable, high-quality modules manufactured here in the United States.”

The achievement comes as demand continues to grow for dependable domestic solar manufacturing capacity. By pairing experienced leadership with strong operational systems, Bila Solar is helping strengthen the U.S. solar supply chain and deliver the level of quality and reliability the market requires.

About Bila Solar

Bila Solar is a pioneering solar energy company dedicated to transforming and powering the world through innovation in renewable energy. The company offers a diverse portfolio of high-performance solar modules, including its new 550W series of conventional dual-glass modules, proudly manufactured in the U.S.

With a strong commitment to domestic manufacturing, supply chain security and clean tech innovation, Bila Solar is accelerating the growth of American solar energy.

Bila Solar’s U.S. headquarters and manufacturing operations are located in Indianapolis, Indiana. Learn more at www.bilasolar.com and follow Bila Solar on LinkedIn, YouTube, X and Bluesky.

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