ToAuto Unveils the World’s First Industrial-Grade Desktop Smart Cutting Machine on Kickstarter

Shenzhen, China, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ToAuto, a global innovator in maker tools, announces the upcoming launch of its latest breakthrough: the World’s First Industrial-Grade Desktop Smart Cutting Machine, debuting soon on Kickstarter.

Engineered to bring industrial capability into compact workspaces, the new system empowers creators, lapidary artists, and metal craftsmen to achieve precision cutting with professional-grade control—right from their desktop





Join the Launch on Kickstarter

ToAuto invites creators, innovators, and early adopters to be among the first to experience the future of desktop precision cutting.

Sign up now for exclusive early bird access (up to 35% off):

https://signup.toautotoolglobal.com/





Two Models. One Mission: Precision Across Materials

ToAuto introduces two specialized models in both 6", 8" size respectively, designed for different material applications:

Lapidary Model – optimized for materials up to Mohs hardness 0–9, including agate, jasper, and gemstones

Metal Model – built for copper, brass, aluminum, and their alloys, enabling precision cutting for jewelry and metal crafts

Both models are powered by a high-speed brushless motor, delivering:

0.1 mm cutting precision

Adjustable speed from 0–5000 RPM

Exceptionally low noise and vibration

simple and easy operation





Industrial Engineering, Refined for Desktop Use

Unlike traditional cutting tools, ToAuto’s system integrates industrial-level engineering into a compact format, featuring:

4” HD LCD controller for intuitive, real-time control

All-metal casing for enhanced rigidity and stability

Adjustable illumination system for clear visibility during cutting

Advanced coolant chamber sealing, preventing leakage and protecting internal components

The result is a machine that feels solid, stable, and premium—built for precision work without compromise.

Multi-Layer Safety for Confident Operation

ToAuto places safety at the core of the design, integrating:

Hydraulic stop system

Emergency stop button

One-click pause/continue

Fully enclosed blade protection

These features allow creators to operate at high speeds while maintaining full control and peace of mind.

Proven by Makers, Trusted in the Field

The machine has been tested across real maker communities and professional environments, including:

Houston Gem & Mineral Society

Minnesota Mineral Club

Michigan lapidary and supply partners













During live demonstrations, the lapidary model handled agate and jasper (Mohs 7–8) with remarkable stability and precision, while testers consistently praised:

The quiet brushless motor

The blade stability and shaft rigidity

Smooth, controlled cutting performance













Early KOL reviews:

https://youtu.be/24hdSMoaV8U

https://youtu.be/9Fab_9SvpHw

Adam from Artbyadrock noted:

" It cuts really well and doesn’t make a mess spraying water all over the place. It’s perfect for those who cut rocks or gems for laser engraving too. Enjoy and I’ll see you all in the next one!"





From Industrial Power to Maker Freedom

With over 1,000,000+ users worldwide, ToAuto continues its mission:

Industrial Power, Maker Freedom.

This smart cutting machine represents a major leap forward—bridging the gap between industrial capability and personal creativity, allowing makers to design, prototype, and produce with confidence.