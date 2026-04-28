ToAuto Unveils the World’s First Industrial-Grade Desktop Smart Cutting Machine on Kickstarter

Shenzhen, China, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ToAuto, a global innovator in maker tools, announces the upcoming launch of its latest breakthrough: the World’s First Industrial-Grade Desktop Smart Cutting Machine, debuting soon on Kickstarter.
Engineered to bring industrial capability into compact workspaces, the new system empowers creators, lapidary artists, and metal craftsmen to achieve precision cutting with professional-grade control—right from their desktop
- Join the Launch on Kickstarter
ToAuto invites creators, innovators, and early adopters to be among the first to experience the future of desktop precision cutting.
- Sign up now for exclusive early bird access (up to 35% off):
https://signup.toautotoolglobal.com/
Two Models. One Mission: Precision Across Materials
ToAuto introduces two specialized models in both 6", 8" size respectively, designed for different material applications:
- Lapidary Model – optimized for materials up to Mohs hardness 0–9, including agate, jasper, and gemstones
- Metal Model – built for copper, brass, aluminum, and their alloys, enabling precision cutting for jewelry and metal crafts
Both models are powered by a high-speed brushless motor, delivering:
- 0.1 mm cutting precision
- Adjustable speed from 0–5000 RPM
- Exceptionally low noise and vibration
- simple and easy operation
Industrial Engineering, Refined for Desktop Use
Unlike traditional cutting tools, ToAuto’s system integrates industrial-level engineering into a compact format, featuring:
- 4” HD LCD controller for intuitive, real-time control
- All-metal casing for enhanced rigidity and stability
- Adjustable illumination system for clear visibility during cutting
- Advanced coolant chamber sealing, preventing leakage and protecting internal components
The result is a machine that feels solid, stable, and premium—built for precision work without compromise.
Multi-Layer Safety for Confident Operation
ToAuto places safety at the core of the design, integrating:
- Hydraulic stop system
- Emergency stop button
- One-click pause/continue
- Fully enclosed blade protection
These features allow creators to operate at high speeds while maintaining full control and peace of mind.
Proven by Makers, Trusted in the Field
The machine has been tested across real maker communities and professional environments, including:
- Houston Gem & Mineral Society
- Minnesota Mineral Club
- Michigan lapidary and supply partners
During live demonstrations, the lapidary model handled agate and jasper (Mohs 7–8) with remarkable stability and precision, while testers consistently praised:
- The quiet brushless motor
- The blade stability and shaft rigidity
- Smooth, controlled cutting performance
Early KOL reviews:
- https://youtu.be/24hdSMoaV8U
- https://youtu.be/9Fab_9SvpHw
Adam from Artbyadrock noted:
|" It cuts really well and doesn’t make a mess spraying water all over the place. It’s perfect for those who cut rocks or gems for laser engraving too. Enjoy and I’ll see you all in the next one!"
From Industrial Power to Maker Freedom
With over 1,000,000+ users worldwide, ToAuto continues its mission:
Industrial Power, Maker Freedom.
This smart cutting machine represents a major leap forward—bridging the gap between industrial capability and personal creativity, allowing makers to design, prototype, and produce with confidence.