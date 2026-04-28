Truveta unveils Truveta Intelligence, delivering real-time insights from real-world data

Bellevue, Wash., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truveta today announced Truveta Intelligence, a new AI-powered solution that delivers real-time insights from continuously refreshed real-world data, enabling life sciences, public health, and healthcare organizations to understand how patients, treatments, and outcomes are evolving in care today, and act on that information faster than ever before.

While generative AI has made it easier to summarize guidelines and published research, it is not designed to answer a more fundamental question: What is actually happening to patients in real-world care? How do different populations respond to therapies? How are treatment patterns shifting? Where are outcomes improving—or not?

Today, answering those questions typically requires months of retrospective analysis or over-reliance on evidence that doesn’t fully reflect real-world populations. Truveta Intelligence delivers real-time analysis and insights in minutes.

By asking a simple question, Truveta Intelligence enables:

A real-world evidence team to assess how a therapy performs across broader patient populations, informing regulatory submissions and identifying opportunities for label expansion or new indications.

An oncology medical affairs team to examine how a newly launched immunotherapy is associated with observed outcomes in patient populations that were underrepresented in the pivotal trial and see the evidence the same morning the question arises, rather than months later.

A health system leader to explore variation in care and outcomes across sites, such as post-surgical infection rates or readmissions after common procedures and identify where quality improvement efforts may have the greatest potential to benefit patients.

These are the questions that shape trial design, evidence strategy, care delivery, and commercialization decisions. Truveta Intelligence brings insights into the timeframe in which those decisions are actually made, transforming care today, not years from now.

The experience is simple and seamless:

Ask: Pose questions about patients, treatments, and outcomes in natural language and receive insights, often within minutes

Pose questions about patients, treatments, and outcomes in natural language and receive insights, often within minutes Verify: Inspect underlying data, code sets, and methodology with full transparency, enabling users to evaluate assumptions and immediately iterate, refine, and build on results without starting over.

Built on Truveta Data, Truveta Intelligence reflects the real-world care of more than 130 million patients across all care settings and therapeutic areas with data that is continuously refreshed and grounded in the electronic health records of Truveta’s member health systems. Each question is translated into structured analysis across this longitudinal data, returning intelligence that reflects contemporary clinical practice—not static datasets or historical snapshots. Every result is fully inspectable, enabling teams to validate findings and confidently advance to downstream evidence generation.

"Once our partners have a complete view of care, the next constraint is time," said Terry Myerson, CEO and co-founder, Truveta. "Many important questions go unanswered today, not because the data don't exist, but because turning data into trusted evidence takes too long. Truveta Intelligence changes that. It lets our member health systems and life sciences partners learn from how care is being delivered across the country, in real time, and act on what is true today."

Truveta Intelligence is part of a broader, continuously learning system that connects Truveta Data with Truveta Evidence—bridging real-time insight and regulatory-grade validation to support decisions across research, development, and care delivery.

"A physician's personal experience, however long the career, covers thousands of patients, and within that, perhaps a handful who truly resemble any one patient," said Johnathan Lancaster, MD, PhD, President and Chief Scientific Officer, Truveta. "Truveta Intelligence makes visible what no individual clinician, and no single trial, could ever see alone. It brings the accumulated experience of 130 million patients into the analyses that guide research, evidence generation, and care, and changes what medicine can learn from patients who have walked a similar path before."

“The value of Truveta Intelligence is not just speed. It’s the ability to ask better questions and answer them against real-world care as it evolves,” said Michael Simonov, MD, Senior Vice President of Product, Truveta. “Teams can explore patient populations, understand outcomes, and validate findings in minutes, all with full transparency. That combination of speed, rigor, and visibility fundamentally changes how evidence is generated and applied.”

Truveta Intelligence is available now for Truveta Data subscribers. Learn more or request a demo at Truveta.com/Intelligence.

Truveta Intelligence provides data-driven insights for research and decision support and does not replace clinical judgment or establish causality. It is not intended to provide medical advice.

About Truveta

Truveta provides unprecedented real-world data and real-time intelligence, powered by a dataset built with and owned by US health systems united in a mission of Saving Lives with Data. Together, we power breakthrough discoveries, accelerate regulatory-grade evidence, and improve patient care.

Truveta membership includes: Providence, Advocate Health, Trinity Health, Tenet Healthcare, Northwell Health, AdventHealth, Baptist Health of Northeast Florida, Baylor Scott & White Health, Bon Secours Mercy Health, CommonSpirit Health, Hawaii Pacific Health, HealthPartners, Henry Ford Health System, HonorHealth, Inova, Lehigh Valley Health Network, MedStar Health, Memorial Hermann Health System, MetroHealth, Novant Health, Ochsner Health, Premier Health, Saint Luke’s Health System, Sanford Health, Sentara Healthcare, Texas Health Resources, TriHealth, UnityPoint Health, Virtua Health, and WellSpan Health.

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