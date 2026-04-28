DP World Helps Displace 24% of Port Diesel With Lower Carbon Fuel at Prince Rupert

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World and its partners displaced nearly 24% of conventional diesel use at the Port of Prince Rupert in 2025, shifting more than 2 million litres to renewable fuel — equivalent to avoiding approximately 5,400 metric tonnes of CO₂, or taking around 1,100 passenger vehicles off the road for a year.

The milestone reflects a collaborative effort between terminal operators, logistics providers, and marine service companies to scale the use of lower-carbon fuels across the gateway.

Renewable diesel has been deployed across a wide range of equipment and services, including cargo handling equipment, drayage trucks, locomotives, and marine vessels. Its use in high-emission equipment such as reach stackers and yard tractors is helping reduce emissions while maintaining operational performance.

DP World helped introduce Petro-Canada EcoDiesel™ renewable fuel at the Port of Prince Rupert in 2024 — making it the first port in North America to integrate hydrotreated renewable diesel into regular operations. The initiative has since expanded through coordinated action across terminal operators, service providers, and fuel suppliers, demonstrating how port ecosystems can decarbonize without disrupting operations.

Doug Smith, CEO of DP World in Canada, said: “Displacing more than 2 million litres of conventional diesel across multiple partners at a gateway port like Prince Rupert shows what’s possible when the entire supply chain takes action together. We’ve helped create a model that can be scaled across ports in the region and globally.”

Scaling Renewable Diesel Use Across Canada

DP World has introduced renewable diesel across several Canadian operations, including its Fraser Surrey, Vancouver, and Nanaimo terminals. Adoption levels vary by site, reflecting operational requirements and fuel availability, while contributing to emissions reductions across its West Coast network.

The Prince Rupert model reflects coordinated action across supply chain partners, with participation from terminal operators, logistics providers, and marine service companies. Centralized Petro￼Canada EcoDiesel™ fuel supply is supported by supplier Suncor, owner of Petro-Canada™, and distributor Jepson Petroleum, enabling consistent access and broader adoption across port users.

This approach demonstrates a scalable model for reducing emissions across port ecosystems without requiring equipment retrofits or operational disruption.

Looking Ahead: 2026 Target

Prince Rupert’s partners have set a target of increasing renewable diesel use to 2.7 million litres in 2026, building on the progress achieved to date. Efforts are also underway to expand participation by onboarding additional partners to trial and use renewable diesel, further extending emissions reductions across the gateway.

Calculation note: CO₂ estimate based on Environment and Climate Change Canada emission factors of approximately 2.7 kg CO₂ per litre of diesel fuel. Displacing 2 million litres corresponds to ~5,400 metric tonnes of CO₂ from conventional diesel combustion. Passenger vehicle equivalency based on ~4.6 metric tonnes CO₂ per vehicle per year. Renewable diesel emissions reductions are assessed on a lifecycle basis under Canada’s Clean Fuel Regulations and vary by feedstock and production pathway.

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About DP World

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 125,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer’s door.



In the Americas, DP World operates with a team of over 16,000 people across 12 countries, driving excellence through a robust network of 14 ports and terminals and more than 40 warehouses. By harnessing our global reach and local expertise, we simplify logistics, enhance operational performance, and redefine the boundaries of what’s possible in global trade.

WE MAKE TRADE FLOW