The Cannabis Industry Has a Credit Bureau. CCA 2.0 Sets the Standard

Cannabiz Credit Association launches CCA 2.0 backed by $2.6B+ in reported AR data, hundreds of active members, real-time collections intelligence, and a proprietary cannabis license matching system.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabiz Credit Association (CCA), the cannabis industry’s first dedicated credit reporting bureau, today announced the launch of CCA 2.0.

Founded in 2023, CCA has built the AR reporting infrastructure the industry has long needed. Hundreds of licensed cannabis operators and ancillary companies, including Jeeter, Rove, Leafly, and eBottles, are already actively reporting and relying on CCA insights. CCA data shows more than 55% of cannabis invoices are paid late.

“In 2015, I watched $500,000 walk out the door as a cannabis CEO in Colorado. I built CannaBIZ Collects to help operators get paid, and every client asked the same question: how do we make sure this never happens again? CCA was built to answer it, by listening to operators and doing whatever it takes to reduce their risk."

Brett Gelfand, Founder, CCA

Every CCA member is required to report their accounts receivable data monthly. The identity of reporting members is kept anonymous, but the payment behavior of buyers is visible across the platform, giving sellers a clear, data-backed picture of who pays and who does not. That mandatory structure, combined with $2.6B+ in real trade credit data, powers risk ratings from Low Risk to High Risk and are grounded in multi-source payment behavior across the entire membership.

CCA 2.0 introduces four significant additions:

A proprietary License Lookup resolves the DBA and entity naming complexity that has made buyer identity verification a persistent challenge in cannabis. An exclusive real-time pipeline from CannaBIZ Collects surfaces thousands of verified collection claims as early risk indicators. A new Best Payers Index identifies the cannabis buyers with the strongest payment track records in each state market, giving operators a data-backed basis for extending more favorable terms. And full AR management gives members automatic risk flagging across every account on their list.





Members also receive access to the Ultimate Credit Process framework, a best-practice education program developed with direct input from CCA’s membership.

Cannabis operators looking to strengthen their credit and collections department can schedule a demo at cannabizcredit.com .

About Cannabiz Credit Association

Founded in 2023, CCA is the cannabis industry’s first dedicated credit reporting bureau and trade intelligence platform. With $2B+ in reported AR data, mandatory monthly member reporting, an exclusive pipeline from CannaBIZ Collects, and proprietary state license matching, CCA helps operators across the country make smarter credit decisions and protect their AR.