Former U.S. Army Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence, Lieutenant General (Ret.) Tony Hale Joins TurbineOne as Advisor

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TurbineOne announces that Anthony R. Hale, U.S. Army Lieutenant General (Ret.), has joined the company as an advisor, bringing more than three decades of operational and intelligence leadership experience.

Hale most recently served as the Army’s 48th Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence, G-2, where he was the senior advisor to the Secretary of the Army and Chief of Staff on all aspects of intelligence, counterintelligence, and security. In this role, he was responsible for the training, equipping, and oversight of an intelligence enterprise of more than 60,000 personnel.

A career intelligence officer, Hale previously served as Director of Intelligence (J-2) at U.S. Special Operations Command and Joint Special Operations Command, as well as Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence in Afghanistan. His command assignments include leading the US Army Intelligence Center of Excellence (USAICoE) and Fort Huachuca, AZ, the 704th Military Intelligence Brigade and the 519th Military Intelligence Battalion within XVIII Airborne Corps.

“Even among senior general officers, Tony has spent more time deployed than most. His career has been defined by leading intelligence operations in combat,” said Ian Kalin, Co-Founder and CEO of TurbineOne. “He understands the scale, speed, and complexity of modern intelligence environments, and his perspective will be critical as we continue to build AI that works in modern operations.”

“TurbineOne is focused on a problem that matters — helping operators make sense of data in real time, even when connectivity is limited,” said Hale. “This is where intelligence has to work, and it’s clear the team is building with that reality in mind.”

As an advisor, Hale will support TurbineOne’s leadership team on intelligence integration, operational alignment, and mission-focused strategy.

About TurbineOne

TurbineOne delivers AI built for the frontlines. Its Frontline Perception System (FPS) provides real-time decision-making support to defense and national security operators worldwide. Deployed in contested and connectivity-limited environments, TurbineOne enables mission-ready software that accelerates operational insight.

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