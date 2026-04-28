Centurion Asset Management and LASH Group Announce New Purpose-Built Rental Tower, Bringing Over 250 Homes to Etobicoke

TORONTO, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centurion Asset Management Inc. (Centurion) and LASH Group are proud to announce the groundbreaking of Radius Etobicoke at 5507 Dundas Street West, a 22-storey purpose-built rental building set to deliver over 250 new rental homes and over 12,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space to Etobicoke. Situated steps from the TTC, with easy access to GO Transit and a direct airport shuttle from Kipling Station, Radius Etobicoke offers high-quality rental living and unmatched connectivity in one of Toronto’s most transit-rich neighbourhoods.

The development comes at a pivotal moment for Toronto’s housing market. As new construction has slowed across the city, Centurion and LASH Group are moving forward – combining Centurion’s capital resources with LASH Group’s development expertise to bring much-needed supply to market.

“Toronto has a real shortage of good rental housing, and that gap isn’t closing fast enough. More and more people aren’t just renting because they have to – they’re choosing to, and they deserve buildings that reflect that choice,” said Stephen Marshall, Executive Vice President, Property Operations, Centurion Asset Management Inc. “Etobicoke is a growing, well-connected community and we saw a real opportunity to invest here and work with LASH, at a time when a lot of capital is sitting on the sidelines.”

With 259 one-, two-, and three-bedroom suites with in-suite laundry, the building is designed for a broad range of residents – from young professionals to established households seeking quality rental living in a well-connected location. Radius Etobicoke will offer a host of modern amenities, including a Business Centre with privacy pods, an outdoor children’s play area, a theatre, a sports lounge, a gym, and a party room. The building also features an outdoor terrace with BBQs, all complemented by contemporary interior design.

“A lot of developers have pulled back from purpose-built rentals right now – but we see a city full of people who need good places to rent, and a neighbourhood in Etobicoke that’s been underestimated for too long,” said Larry Blankenstein, President and Chief Executive Officer at LASH Group. “We’re excited to be partnering with Centurion to bring quality rental homes to a community that’s ready for them.”

Radius Etobicoke reflects a broader shift in how Canadians think about home. With homeownership increasingly out of reach, renting has become a deliberate, financially sound choice for many residents.

"The traditional dream of homeownership is facing a significant reality check in Canada," says Centurion’s Chief Economist, Carl Gomez. "We're seeing a clear pivot toward renting as a long-term lifestyle choice, where flexibility and mobility are prized over the old 'own vs. rent' debate. This cultural shift suggests Canada may be trending toward a more European model, where long-term renting is the norm rather than the exception. Radius Etobicoke is being built for exactly that renter, someone who isn’t necessarily waiting to buy, but choosing to rent well."

Construction of Radius Etobicoke is currently underway, with completion expected in November 2028. For more information about rental opportunities at Radius Etobicoke, visit www.lashgroup.ca

Project Rendering Images are linked here

About Centurion Asset Management Inc.

Centurion Asset Management Inc. is a leading asset management company specializing in private alternative investments across real estate and corporate mortgage financing. Centurion currently manages $7.8 billion in assets across its multi-residential, student housing, and medical office portfolios. With a growing presence in 45 cities across Canada and the U.S., Centurion is committed to providing high-quality rental housing, supporting real estate development, and delivering strong, stable returns for investors. For more information about Centurion, please visit centurion.ca .

About LASH Group

For the past seven decades, the LASH Group of Companies has been a leader in the development, construction, sales and management of condominium residences, rental and retirement communities, retail, commercial and industrial space. We understand the qualities required to build projects of lasting value: integrity, inspiration, and craftsmanship, backed by a commitment to new thinking in everything we do. Our leadership team is second to none with the experience and vision to surpass your expectations.

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