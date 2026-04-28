DEADLINE ALERT for CHOW, GO, ALIT, IT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Class Actions

BENSALEM, Pa., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at (215) 638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

ChowChow Cloud International Holdings Limited (NYSE: CHOW)

Class Period: September 16, 2025 – December 10, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 12, 2026

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) CHOW was the subject of a market manipulation and fraudulent promotion scheme involving social-media based misinformation and impersonators posing as financial professionals; (2) CHOW’s public statements and risk disclosures omitted any mention of the realized risk of fraudulent trading or market manipulation used to drive the Company’s stock price; (3) that, as a result, CHOW securities were at unique risk of a sustained suspension in trading by NYSE American and severe volatility-induced decline; (4) that the sole underwriter on the IPO, Tiger Securities, had been fined and censured by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (“FINRA”) in April 2025 for failing to have a reasonable system in place to identify potentially suspicious deposits of low-priced securities; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO)

Class Period: August 5, 2025 – March 4, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 15, 2026

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had “expanded too quickly” into new stores; (2) the Company’s purportedly strong financial and operational growth was being artificially supported by excessive rapid store expansion; (3) as a result, the Company was unable to achieve the sustainable growth required to meet its previously set guidance; (4) the Company’s Restructuring Plan would require further Optimization to achieve its operational goals, including significant store closures and asset write-downs; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Alight, Inc. (NYSE: ALIT)

Class Period: November 12, 2024 – February 18, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 15, 2026

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Alight’s optimistic reports of growth, cost cutting measures, strong pipeline, and far-reaching visibility fell short of reality; (2) the Company’s sales team was not equipped execute in accordance with its management’s expectations; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT)

Class Period: February 4, 2025 – February 2, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 18, 2026

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was not truly equipped to handle ongoing challenges in its industry to either meet consulting revenue targets or to increase or even maintain its CV growth rate; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

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Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

888-638-4847

howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com

www.howardsmithlaw.com