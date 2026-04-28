Finprime.pro Expands Global Compliance Footprint with U.S. Money Services Business License

San Salvador, El Salvador, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finprime.pro today announced that it has obtained a license as a Money Services Business (MSB) in the United States, marking another important step in the company’s international expansion and reinforcing its commitment to compliance, transparency, and operational integrity.

The U.S. MSB license represents an important milestone for Finprime.pro as it continues to build a trusted foundation for its financial services business across international markets. For clients and business partners, this license serves as a strong signal that the company operates with a serious focus on regulatory readiness, risk management, and robust compliance standards.

“Obtaining U.S. MSB license is an important milestone in our growth journey,” said Tania Vargas, Finprime.pro spokesperson. “For our clients and partners, it reflects our commitment to building a business grounded in trust, transparency, and compliance. We see credibility as one of the most valuable assets in financial services, and this step further strengthens the foundation on which we continue to expand internationally.”

The United States remains one of the world’s most significant and closely watched financial markets. By securing the MSB license, Finprime.pro further demonstrates its willingness to operate within recognized regulatory frameworks and to align its business with the standards expected in sophisticated international markets. The company believes that strong governance, transparent operating standards, and responsible oversight are essential to delivering a secure and credible experience for clients and counterparties alike.

This milestone also supports the company’s broader ambition to continue growing its global footprint while maintaining a strong emphasis on customer protection, internal controls, and responsible financial operations.

It is an honor for Finprime.pro to share the same regulatory framework with industry leaders such as Robinhood, Coinbase or PayPal. The company remains fully committed to investing in compliance infrastructure, governance processes, and risk management capabilities that help foster long-term confidence among clients, partners, and stakeholders.

About Finprime.pro

Finprime.pro is a regulated digital asset trading platform within the group DTG Ventures FZCO, operated by Digital Trading Group of Central America S.A. DE C.V. The Group’s U.S. expansion has been strengthened by the recent FinCEN Money Services Business registration of Digital Trading Group of North America LLC under number 31000325185315.



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