Assembly Software Names Michael Popa as Chief Customer Officer

CORAL GABLES, Fla., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assembly Software, a leading legal technology company serving personal injury law firms, today announced the appointment of Michael Popa as Chief Customer Officer.

Popa will lead every aspect of the customer relationship at Assembly, from onboarding and implementation through ongoing success and support, with a singular, outcome-driven focus for the thousands of firms that rely on Assembly Software. The hire reflects a deliberate investment as Neos and NeosAI together accelerate what personal injury firms can accomplish. For every Assembly firm, it means a dedicated partner invested in their results at every stage.

Popa brings 18 years of experience building and scaling global post-sales organizations across high-growth SaaS and enterprise technology companies, including Cato Networks, H2O.ai, and Cradlepoint. He has a proven track record of delivering 95%+ gross retention rates and scaling customer organizations through ARR growth from $10M to $150M and beyond, building the lifecycle frameworks and customer alignment models that make that growth sustainable.

“Neos and NeosAI together are accelerating what personal injury firms can accomplish, and Michael is our investment in making sure every firm experiences that fully. His focus, and ours, is entirely on their success,” said Jonah Paransky, CEO, Assembly Software.

Popa joins Assembly during a period of significant momentum. NeosAI adoption grew more than 350% year over year in 2025, with more than 500,000 hours saved across the firm base.

“The pace of change in personal injury law is accelerating, and every firm is navigating it differently. My focus is making sure every Assembly firm feels fully supported through that journey,” said Michael Popa, Chief Customer Officer, Assembly Software.

To learn more about Assembly Software and Neos, visit https://www.assemblysoftware.com.

About Assembly Software

Assembly Software is redefining how personal injury law firms run their practice by combining embedded intelligence, workflow automation, and 40+ years of expertise to help firms handle more cases and win more for their clients. Its flagship platform, Neos, has been consistently recognized as a G2 Leader in Legal Case Management, with NeosAI winning the 2025 LegalTech Breakthrough Award for Generative AI Solution of the Year. Built on the legacy of pioneering personal injury case management brands Needles and Trialworks, Assembly is trusted by thousands of firms daily. For more information, visit assemblysoftware.com.

Contact:

Jessica Collier

EVP of Marketing

jessica@assemblysoftware.com

305-357-6500