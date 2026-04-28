Landmark Peer-Reviewed Study Shows InHealth's Lifestyle and Behavioral Care Model Delivers 6.53-to-1 ROI in Cardiometabolic Disease

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InHealth Medical Services Inc., a leading clinically validated digital health company delivering scalable lifestyle and behavioral care, today announced the publication of a landmark peer-reviewed cost-effectiveness study in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health. The five-year Markov model projects $28.6 million in healthcare savings across a modeled population of 4,461 employees and a 6.53-to-1 return on investment — $6.53 in projected savings for every $1 invested in InHealth's program.

Cardiometabolic disease is the $1.3 trillion problem at the center of America's healthcare crisis, with 90% of U.S. health spending tied to chronic and behavioral conditions. InHealth's study shows a scalable behavioral model can finally bend that curve.

"Chronic cardiometabolic disease is a trillion-dollar challenge that no single intervention will solve on its own," said Aubrey Sawyer, CEO of InHealth Medical Services. "This study is proof that structured behavioral care — delivered alongside the full spectrum of clinical tools — produces measurable, auditable economic value for employers and health plans today. It is not theory. It is published, peer-reviewed, and independently validated. The next phase of our work is built on this foundation and designed to scale this ROI to new heights."

The study (Alencar M, Sauls R, Whetten J. Int J Environ Res Public Health. 2026;23(4):526) published April 18, 2026. Model development was led by Dr. Justin Whetten, an independent health economist at the University of New Mexico Health System. The ROI represents projected gross savings relative to program cost; actual results may vary by population and implementation.

A New Economic Standard for Cardiometabolic Care

The published Markov model, informed by real-world InHealth program data, peer-reviewed literature, and CDC life tables, projects the following outcomes over a five-year horizon:

6.53-to-1 return on investment: $6.53 in projected savings for every $1 invested

$28.6 million in total projected healthcare savings across a 4,461-employee population

$6,403 in net savings per treated member, including $9.88 million in medication savings and $23.06 million in healthcare service savings

Mean ROI of 6.3 (95% CI: 4.8 to 7.9) confirmed by 10,000-iteration Monte Carlo probabilistic sensitivity analysis

Read the full study: https://doi.org/10.3390/ijerph23040526

"This is not incremental progress, it is a published economic case for a fundamentally different approach to cardiometabolic disease," said Dr. Michelle Alencar, Chief Science Officer of InHealth and lead author. "The sensitivity analyses held up across every scenario we tested, and the findings reflect a decade of clinical operations translated into the economic language the market requires."

A Pivotal Moment for Outcomes-Based Care

Peer-reviewed economic validation of behavioral and lifestyle interventions has become a priority for employers, health plans, and federal health agencies as U.S. policy shifts toward outcomes-based payment. CMS Innovation Center models, including ACCESS, AHEAD, Making Care Primary, and ACO REACH, require participating organizations to demonstrate measurable impact on total cost of care.

About InHealth Medical Services Inc.

InHealth Medical Services Inc., based in Los Angeles, is a leader in telehealth-delivered lifestyle and behavioral care for cardiometabolic disease. The program is recognized by the U.S. CDC under the Diabetes Prevention Recognition Program. InHealth has recently launched Coachlinq, a proprietary AI Behavioral Discovery EngineTM designed to extend the company's clinical model to new populations, and is in an active fundraising round to scale its platform across employers, health plans, and provider networks. Explore the company's peer-reviewed clinical research and publications at www.inhealthonline.com/clinical-research.



