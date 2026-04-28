Continuous Manufacturing Systems Market Size Expected to Reach USD 2148.06 Mn at 12.04% CAGR by 2034

Ottawa, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global continuous manufacturing systems market size is calculated at USD 865.09 million in 2026 and is expected to reach around USD 2148.06 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 12.04% for the forecasted period.

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With advancements in manufacturing technology innovations, a rapid shift towards continuous manufacturing was observed, driven by its potential in real-time monitoring, enhanced quality control, and improved scalability. The primary applications of continuous manufacturing lie in the production of RNA-based therapeutics, including self-amplifying RNA (saRNA), messenger RNA (mRNA), and circular RNA. The continuous manufacturing platforms are promising solutions to maintain rigorous quality standards and increase production efficiency. Continuous manufacturing enables the integration of all unit operations into a continuous and seamless process, while reducing production timelines.

The Continuous Manufacturing Systems Market: Highlights

The global continuous manufacturing systems market to cross USD 689.15 million in 2024.

Market projected at USD 2148.06 million by 2034.

CAGR of 12.04% expected in between 2025 to 2034.

North America dominated the continuous manufacturing systems market share in 2024.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

By type of molecules, the small molecules segment held the largest revenue market share in 2025.

By type of molecules, the biologic segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the studied years.

By type of equipment, the continuous bioreactor segment dominated the market in 2025.

By type of equipment, the granulators segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the studied years.

By scale of operation, the preclinical segment led the market in 2025.

By scale of operation, the clinical segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the studied years.



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Market Overview

Innovative and Progressive Alternatives to Biopharma Manufacturing

The continuous manufacturing systems market revolves around novel approaches to conventional fed-batch processes, which play a pivotal role in the production of complex biologics. This innovation reduces the need for batch-to-batch transfers, streamlines the entire production chain, and minimizes downtime. Continuous manufacturing helps to achieve enhanced efficiency and productivity, enhanced product quality, reduced emissions, flexible design, and cost-effective manufacturing. The companies are dedicated to establishing an efficient and reliable continuous bioprocessing workflow.

Unique Challenges in Continuous Manufacturing

The innovative technologies, including continuous manufacturing, impose certain challenges that are associated with the integration of upstream and downstream processes. These technologies impose operational and logistical challenges, bring bioburden control, and enable risk management. For instance, the implementation of the perfusion filtration devices in the process flow leads to greater protein retention inside the bioreactor and results in reduced protein yield. Moreover, the operational hurdles are brought by the clogging of filtration devices, which disrupts production. They need timely interventions to maintain product quality and process efficiency.

Solutions to Overcome Challenges through Innovation

Advancements in continuous manufacturing revolutionized the production of costly biologics. This novel technology proves to be promising to enhance product accessibility and boost productivity and efficiency in the manufacturing of biologics. A continuous manufacturing technology utilizes compact equipment and addresses the primary challenges in the production of biologics. The manufacturers need to pay close attention to maintain sterility and prevent bioburden buildup, which is important to ensure the quality and safety of products. They also identify and mitigate risks associated with continuous manufacturing, such as equipment failures and process interruptions, which is essential to ensure uninterrupted production.

Potential of Continuous Manufacturing in Biopharma Innovations

Continuous manufacturing is a highly efficient approach in manufacturing that offers several benefits to businesses. The businesses improve product quality, increase productivity, and reduce costs by optimizing the production processes. They also make efforts to resolve challenges associated with the complexity of the process, high initial investment, the risk of equipment failure, and maintenance.

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The Continuous Manufacturing Systems Market: Regional Analysis

North America dominated the market in 2025, owing to supportive government policy and incentives for R&D, adoption of smart manufacturing tools, advancements in process analytical control, and supply chain resilience. The top market players, such as Merck, have launched a $1 billion vaccine manufacturing plant in North Carolina. Merck has integrated cutting-edge technologies like 3D printing and AI to enable more flexible and faster vaccine production. The companies have invested in digital supply chain models to improve current networks.

U.S. Market Analysis

The continuous manufacturing systems market in the U.S. experiences a momentous growth due to the U.S. FDA initiatives, streamlined approvals for domestic drug plants, and regulatory harmonization. The U.S. and Canada are dedicated to localized biopharma manufacturing and innovation in production technologies. The leading firms have launched state-of-the-art facilities through government incentives to strengthen the domestic supply chain.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period due to industrial shift towards cost-efficient and automated production, government-led digital initiatives, and rapid industrialization. Asia Pacific has emerged as a rapid biopharma manufacturing powerhouse due to the notable rise of biopharma expansion projects in countries like India and Singapore. Companies like Bharat Biotech, Merck & Co., Samsung Biologics, AstraZeneca, Lonza, and AGC Biologics are expanding manufacturing capacity to meet global demand.

India Market Analysis

The continuous manufacturing systems market in India is advancing due to the establishment of reliable and advanced production bases to avoid supply chain disruptions, and the adoption of advanced manufacturing and technology solutions. The government of India provides many schemes to support domestic innovation and reduce dependency on pharmaceutical imports.

For instance,

In February 2026, DFE Pharma launched a continuous manufacturing platform to boost the development of formulations in Hyderabad. This new platform is well-equipped with cutting-edge equipment and expertise in collaboration with Gericke.



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The Continuous Manufacturing Systems Market: Segmentation Analysis

Type of Molecules Insights

The small molecules segment dominated the continuous manufacturing systems market in 2025, owing to high-level process integration, the ability of continuous manufacturing systems to handle hazardous reactions, and improved sustainability. The leading companies like Pfizer Inc., Eli Lily, Amgen Inc., and GSK are involved in the design and implementation of their small molecule drug substance processes. The adoption of continuous manufacturing results in shorter supply chains, supply chain security, improved product quality, and cost benefits.

The biologic segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the continuous manufacturing systems market during the forecast period due to the increasing partnerships of biologics developers with contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) to address affordability and accessibility. These partnerships give drug developers access to innovative solutions for the production of biologics. The upstream and downstream processes are performed in continuous biologics manufacturing to produce a drug substance.

Type of Equipment Insights

The continuous bioreactor segment led the continuous manufacturing systems market in 2025, owing to the integral functions of these bioreactors to ensure a consistent output of product. They simplify downstream purification and improve overall batch consistency. They are critical for delicate proteins such as coagulation factors and enzymes, and they protect labile products.

The granulators segment is expected to grow rapidly in the continuous manufacturing systems market during the studied period due to their potential benefits, such as improved flowability, improved compressibility, uniform drug distribution, reduced dust, and controlled release. The five common types of pharmaceutical granulators are oscillating granulators, roller compactor granulators, high shear granulators, vibrating granulators, and fluid bed granulators. They are generally chosen based on production needs, operational factors, and material properties.

Scale of Operation Insights

The preclinical segment dominated the continuous manufacturing systems market in 2025, owing to the core roles of preclinical scale of operations, including process development and optimization, and early implementation of process analytical technology. The manufacturers use the preclinical scale to develop the drug delivery system and test for stability. The risk mitigation and validation stage enables early process validation to ensure a consistent production.

The clinical segment is expected to grow at a rapid rate in the continuous manufacturing systems market in the upcoming period due to accelerated drug development, material efficiency, and simplified scale-up. The regulatory bodies, like the U.S. FDA and EMA, contribute to the adoption of continuous manufacturing at the clinical scale. The clinical scale ensures consistent quality in the produced drug for 100 clinical participants, which is identical to the drug produced for 1 million commercial patients.

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The Continuous Manufacturing Systems Market Companies

Coperion GmbH

Glatt GmbH

Korsch AG

Munson Machinery Co., Inc.

GEA Group AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Hosokawa Micron Corporation

Scott Equipment Company

Sturtevant, Inc.

L.B. Bohle Maschinen Verfahern GmbH

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Segments Covered in the Report

By type of molecule

Small molecule

Biologic

By type of equipment

Mixers

Granulators

Continuous bioreactor

Reactors and others

By scale of operation

Preclinical

Clinical

Commercial



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway

Asia Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



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