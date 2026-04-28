Orange: Orange announces the signing of a €1.3 billion financing agreement with CaixaBank and BNP Paribas, intended for the acquisition of Scorefit

Press release

Paris, 28 April 2026

Orange announces the signing of a €1.3 billion financing agreement with CaixaBank and BNP Paribas, intended for the acquisition of Scorefit

Orange has engaged in discussions with its banking partners to finance the exercise of its option to acquire Scorefit1 shares for a total of €1.3 billion. Scorefit is fully owned by a BNP Paribas subsidiary and possesses fiber access purchased on the wholesale market in France for Orange.

In this context, and to optimize its cost of capital, Orange announces the signing of a 5-year financing agreement for a total of €1.3 billion with CaixaBank and BNP Paribas under very attractive financial conditions.

The acquisition of Scorefit thus simplifies the Group’s financial structure with a positive value effect.

These operations are part of the implementation of the efficiency plan and the financial trajectory of the copper-to-fiber transition presented at the Capital Markets Day, and they help strengthen Orange’s financial flexibility.





About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators. The Group aims to be the trusted partner for everyday digital life by providing individuals, businesses and communities with reliable connectivity and innovative services. As of the end of 2025, Orange connects 340 million customers (including MasOrange) across 26 countries and generated 40.4 billion euros in revenues.

As a trusted player, Orange leverages the excellence of its very high-speed broadband networks to deploy digital infrastructure in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. The Group is a European leader in fiber, with 100 million connectable households, and convergent offers. In France, Orange connects 34 million customers and was ranked No. 1 by the regulator Arcep for the quality of its mobile network for the 15th consecutive year. In Africa and the Middle East, the Group’s growth engine, Orange serves nearly 180 million customers and promotes digital and financial inclusion through its connected solutions.

Under the Orange Business brand, the Group supports companies in transforming their networks as well as in AI, trusted cloud and cybersecurity. Orange is also a major player in the wholesale market, where it has a leading global telecom infrastructure and significant capabilities for deploying and operating submarine cables. A committed innovator, Orange relies on 700 researchers and holds a portfolio of 11,000 patents.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA). More information: www.orange.com.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names mentioned in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

Press contacts:

Eric Fohlen-Weill; eric.fohlen-weill@orange.com

Tom Wright; tom.wright@orange.com

1 Orange notified BNP Paribas of its intention to exercise its option to acquire Scorefit shares on March 24, 2026. The completion of the operation, expected in the third quarter, is subject to prior approval from the relevant administrative authorities, including competition authorities.

Attachment