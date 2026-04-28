True Food Kitchen Coming This Summer To Boulder





Chef-driven, ingredient-forward dining designed to fit seamlessly into Boulder’s daily rhythm from morning coffee to evening cocktails

BOULDER, Colo., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- True Food Kitchen, the chef-crafted restaurant known for its craveable flavors, ingredient-forward menu and full-day dining experience, will open its doors this summer, marking the brand’s first location in Boulder.

In a town that values movement, quality, and intention, True Food Kitchen arrives with a simple point of view: stay true to what’s on the plate and thoughtfully connected to the community it serves. The Boulder opening at the Twenty Ninth Street Shopping Center marks the brand’s second location in Colorado, following its original outpost in Cherry Creek, and reinforcing its commitment to bringing chef‑crafted, health‑forward dining to the region.

Founded on the belief that food should be both craveable and thoughtfully prepared, True Food Kitchen is known for bold, flavor-forward dishes made with intentionally- sourced ingredients. Guest favorites include handcrafted pizzas on house-made sourdough, entrées and bowls featuring proteins like organic grass-fed steak and responsibly sourced seafood, and salads featuring regenerative grains. The beverage program features chef-crafted cocktails, mocktails, and cold-pressed juices, all made with fresh ingredients and thoughtfully sourced spirits, beer, and wine.

“The philosophy behind our Boulder opening is simple: Boldly True. Truly Boulder,” said Matt Padilla, Senior VP of Culinary at True Food Kitchen. “It means staying confident in our ingredient integrity and culinary standards while integrating naturally into the daily rhythm of the town, from early-morning coffee to family dinners and evening cocktails.”

The Boulder location will also feature a first-of-its-kind dedicated coffee shop. offering espresso drinks, matcha, teas and breakfast options, creating a natural space for morning meetings, post-workout or school dropoff , and everyday coffee rituals.

Designed to transition seamlessly from morning and daytime coffee shop to evening gathering place, the restaurant will serve lunch and dinner daily, along with weekend brunch and a full bar program.

True Food Kitchen Boulder will be located at 1710 29th St #1080, Boulder, CO 80301 in the Twenty Ninth Street Shopping Center. For more information, please visit www.TrueFoodKitchen.com .

ABOUT TRUE FOOD KITCHEN

Founded in Phoenix in 2008, True Food Kitchen is a national restaurant and lifestyle brand and pioneer in wellness-driven dining. Guided by the philosophy that food should make you feel as good as it tastes, the brand brings this belief to life through thoughtfully crafted dishes and beverages made with wholesome, responsibly sourced ingredients and fresh, globally inspired flavors. Every menu item reflects seasonal creativity and intentional partnerships with stewards of organic, pasture-raised and regenerative agriculture. Serving craveable, flavor-forward food designed to nourish the body, mind and soul, True Food Kitchen delivers vibrant dining experiences that increase the longevity of both people and the planet, creating moments that go beyond the plate. The brand currently operates 46 restaurants across 18 states.

Visit truefoodkitchen.com or follow us on social @livetruefood.

Media Contact:

Ann Ragan Kearns

Comm Oddities

ann.ragan@commodditiesinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e718d988-cea6-4a1c-8e02-4d7c0b2d55e1