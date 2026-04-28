Regulated information

Ageas communicates revised total number of issued shares

Today Ageas announced the completion of the acquisition of the remaining stake in AG Insurance SA/NV. This transaction is partly funded via an equity placement to BNP Paribas Cardif, consisting of 18.5 million shares, 15 million of which are newly issued and 3.5 million are treasury shares.

As a result of the equity placement, the number of outstanding shares of ageas SA/NV (the Denominator) increased to 213,938,286.

Each outstanding share of ageas SA/NV confers one voting right.

The newly issued shares by ageas SA/NV will be listed on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels as of 28 April 2026.

Ageas is a Belgian rooted listed international insurance Group with a heritage spanning of 200 years. It offers Retail and Business customers Life and Non-Life insurance products designed to suit their specific needs, today and tomorrow, and is also engaged in reinsurance activities. As one of Europe's larger insurance companies, Ageas concentrates its activities in Europe and Asia, which together make up a significant part of the global insurance market. It operates successful insurance businesses in Belgium, the UK, Portugal, Türkiye, China, Malaysia, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Singapore, and the Philippines through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries and long-term partnerships with strong financial institutions and key distributors. Ageas ranks among the market leaders in the countries in which it operates. It represents a staff force of about 55,000 people and reported annual inflows of EUR 19.6 billion in 2025.

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