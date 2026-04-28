SEM ALERT: Select Medical Shareholders Seeking More Money in Buyout Should Contact Shareholder Rights Law Firm Julie & Holleman LLP

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Julie & Holleman LLP, a preeminent shareholder rights law firm, is investigating the $3.9 billion buyout of Select Medical Holdings Corp. (NYSE: SEM) by a group consisting of company insiders and private equity firm Welsh Carson Anderson & Stowe (WCAS).

For a free, no-risk consultation, please visit https://julieholleman.com/select-medical-holdings-corp/. You may also contact partner Scott Holleman at (929) 415-1020 or by email at scott@julieholleman.com.

Select Medical is one of the largest operators of critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, and outpatient rehabilitation clinics in the United States. The company was co-founded by Robert A. Ortenzio and his late father. The company’s largest shareholders include Ortenzio and longtime finance head Martin F. Jackson. WCAS is also a longtime investor in Select Medical and has placed multiple representatives on the company’s board of directors.

In late 2025, Ortenzio, Jackson, and WCAS proposed to acquire the rest of Select Medical’s shares of common stock. Following a brief process, the parties reached a deal on March 2, 2026.

Under the merger agreement, Select Medical’s public shareholders will get cashed out for $16.50 per share, while Ortenzio, Jackson, and WCAS will own the soon-to-be private company. The deal is expected to close in mid-2026.

Julie & Holleman, whose attorneys have secured hundreds of millions of dollars in prior cases, is pursuing potential legal claims based on the apparent unfairness of the deal. The firm is concerned about conflicts arising from the fact that key insiders are continuing on with the company while public stockholders are being cashed out for a price that may be well below the company’s true value.

Please visit https://julieholleman.com/select-medical-holdings-corp/, or contact partner Scott Holleman at (929) 415-1020 or scott@julieholleman.com for more information.

FIRM INFORMATION

Julie & Holleman is a boutique law firm that focuses on shareholder litigation, including derivative actions, mergers and acquisitions cases, securities fraud class actions, and corporate investigations. The firm’s attorneys litigate in state and federal courts across the nation and have helped secure hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved companies and their shareholders. For more information about the firm, please visit www.julieholleman.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

Julie & Holleman LLP

W. Scott Holleman, Esq.

157 East 86th Street

4th Floor

New York, NY 10028

(929) 415-1020

www.julieholleman.com