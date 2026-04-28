Non-followers Now Drive More Views Than Followers, According to Dash Social

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the first time, non-followers are driving more visibility than followers for brands on social, according to new data from Dash Social. This marks a major shift in how content is discovered.



According to Dash Social’s new Social Media Benchmark Report , this change is happening across platforms. On TikTok, views from the For You Page grew from 31% in 2023 to 58% last year. On Instagram, views from non-followers nearly doubled, rising from 30% to 49%. This shows that algorithms, not follower counts, are now driving what content people see.

For marketers, this creates a new opportunity for organic growth. Brands no longer have to rely on followers or paid to reach people. Instead, high-performing content can reach entirely new audiences through discovery feeds.

At the same time, people are consuming more content overall. In the past six months, average views have increased by 27% on Instagram and 3% on TikTok. As more content is being discovered and watched, brands have more chances to reach new audiences, but only if content grabs attention quickly and provides value.

Instagram Leads Social Discovery

Instagram stands out as the platform where brands are best positioned to take advantage of this shift. It leads in reach, with posts generating 25% more reach per post on average than TikTok. Reels are proving to be the leading format for discovery and engagement, with an average engagement rate of 2.7%, nearly double that of carousel posts. That same momentum is also showing up in shares. The average brand post now earns 1,100 shares, up 9% from six months ago, suggesting that strong content can continue to reach new audiences well after it is published.

Platform Strategies Are No Longer Interchangeable

This shift in discovery reinforces that each platform now plays a distinct role in brands’ social strategies.

TikTok drives conversation and engagement.

Instagram fuels discovery, reach, and shares.

YouTube leads in sustained attention and watch time.



“Discovery is opening back up, and brands have a real opportunity to grow organically on social again,” said Maggie Hickey, Executive Vice President of Marketing at Dash Social. “People are watching more content, platforms are rewarding visibility, and strong creative can put brands in front of entirely new audiences. The brands that win here will be the ones creating content people actually want to watch and share.”

What This Means for Social Media Marketers

Discovery is Growing Faster Than Engagement: Views are growing on Instagram (+27%) and TikTok (+3%), expanding reach at scale. As visibility grows, engagement naturally levels off, making it critical that brands create content that captures attention quickly and holds it with clear value.

Views are growing on Instagram (+27%) and TikTok (+3%), expanding reach at scale. As visibility grows, engagement naturally levels off, making it critical that brands create content that captures attention quickly and holds it with clear value. Posting More Doesn’t Mean Better Performance: Brands now post eight times per week on average, the highest level on record. Dash Social’s latest Social Media Trends Report shows that brands posting fewer than six times per week see 93% higher engagement.

Brands now post eight times per week on average, the highest level on record. Dash Social’s latest shows that brands posting fewer than six times per week see 93% higher engagement. Each Platform Needs to Play a Strategic Role: TikTok leads in engagement, Instagram is becoming a stronger discovery channel with 25% more reach per post, and YouTube leads in sustained attention with a 90% average view rate, showing that performance comes from playing to each platform’s strengths.



Closing Summary

Dash Social’s new benchmark report captures how social discovery is changing, giving social teams a clear view of their industry standing, top competitors, and biggest opportunities in 2026.

The report averages performance across TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. In addition to the cross-industry 2026 Social Media Benchmark Report, Dash Social also offers industry-specific benchmarks for Beauty, Children and Baby, CPG, Fashion, Food and Beverage, Home, Luxury, Media and Entertainment, Publishing, Retail, Travel and Hospitality, and Health and Wellness.

To access the full 2026 Social Media Benchmark Report and each industry report, click here .

Contact

For all PR and media inquiries or to speak with a representative regarding this press release, please contact pr@dashsocial.com.



About Dash Social

Dash Social is a social media management platform that equips brands with intelligence and speed to stay ahead of the curve. Through its sophisticated cross-channel insights and workflow tools, Dash Social enables brands to create content that entertains, engages and drives consistent business results. To discover how Dash Social empowers brands to outsmart social, visit dashsocial.com.