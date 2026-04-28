Fantastic Removals Warns Summer Move Slots Are Filling Fast as UK House Sales Hit 12-Month High

London, UK, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fantastic Removals, a London-based removal specialist, today announced new insights into UK moving trends following a surge in housing market activity. According to recently published HMRC data, residential property transactions rose to 102,410 in February 2026, marking a 12-month high, while housing listings have reached an 11-year seasonal peak. Based on internal booking data, the company reports that demand for summer moving dates is increasing earlier than usual, with availability for peak periods in July and August already tightening.

A Fantastic Removals vehicle, ready to be loaded, on a London street.

Data published by HMRC on the 31st of March 2026 shows seasonally adjusted residential property transactions rose 6% month-on-month in February 2026, reaching 102,410 - the highest monthly figure since March 2025. At the same time, major property portals report that homes listed for sale across the UK are at an 11-year high for this time of year, confirming the annual Easter surge in new listings.

The pattern is clear: sellers are rushing to market now so that buyers can complete and move in before the summer holidays. Fantastic Removals, a specialist removal company providing dedicated moving services to homes and offices across London and the South East, is advising anyone who has had an offer accepted, or expects to exchange in the coming weeks, to arrange a removal survey and quotation immediately, even before a completion date is confirmed.

Why August Is the UK’s Busiest Moving Month — and Why It Matters Now

August has been the most popular month to move house in the UK for 13 consecutive years, according to all recent analysis. The last Friday in August is typically four times busier than an average moving day, with over 22,000 households expected to move on that single date in 2026.

Home purchases being agreed in spring will be completing through June, July and August. As a result, removal company availability, particularly for Fridays and end-of-month dates, tightens rapidly from this point forward. Fantastic Removals’ own booking data shows that Friday slots in July and August are among the first to fill, with enquiry volumes already running ahead of the same period last year, and 83% of capacity already booked.

The practical message for homebuyers in London and across the UK is straightforward: it is far easier to move a provisional booking now than to find a last-minute removal crew in the peak of summer.

Specialised Moving Services for Homes and Offices

Fantastic Removals specialise in making moves simple, offering a depth of expertise that general man-and-van services cannot match. From delivering packing materials, packing for customers, dealing with temporary storage and awkward access — every move is handled by a dedicated removal team. Each team has years of focused experience in removal logistics, planning and executing moves of every size and complexity.

Services span the full spectrum of residential and commercial relocation, including:

Full-service house removals across London and the UK, and relocation into mainland Europe, with hourly or fixed quotes and complete pricing transparency.

Professional packing services, the team will pack your entire home if required, using specialist materials to protect fragile, high-value and awkwardly shaped items - and can responsibly dispose of waste packing materials for you after your move.

Temporary and long-term storage in secure, climate-monitored facilities for moves that do not align neatly.

Rapid office removals, including IT disconnection and reconnection coordination, furniture disassembly, and full commercial waste removal to minimise business downtime.

Detailed move planning, including a free video survey that takes approximately 15 minutes and ensures an accurate, no-surprises quotation.

Teams who handle challenging moves, including tight staircases, multiple flights of stairs, large furniture, pianos and high-value antiques, with the confidence born of specialist experience.

CEO Comment

Rune Sovndahl, CEO, Fantastic Removals “We have built Fantastic Removals around one principle: removals done properly require specialist skill, not just a van and good intentions. Our teams handle complex jobs every day, narrow Victorian staircases in Islington, fifth-floor walk-ups in Battersea, grand pianos in Richmond. That experience is exactly what separates a specialist removal company from a ‘man in a van’. With this spring’s surge in listings and agreed sales, we are already seeing summer availability tighten. My advice to anyone expecting to move between July and September is simple: get your video survey booked now, lock in your preferred date, and let us handle the logistics. We can pencil in a date and confirm once you exchange.”

Fantastic Removals’ Top Tips for a Smooth Summer Move

Book your removal survey early. Even without a fixed completion date, a provisional booking secures your preferred slot. It is far easier to move a date than to find one at the last minute. Highlight awkward or high-value items early. Pianos, antiques, oversized sofas, gym equipment and fragile artwork all need specialist handling and equipment. Mentioning them during the video survey ensures an accurate quotation with no surprises on the day. Flag any difficult access at both ends. Narrow staircases, low ceilings, limited parking, residents’ parking permits, or long carries from the front door to the van all affect timing and crew requirements. Consider a professional packing service. Fantastic Removals can pack your entire home the day before the move, freeing you to manage utilities, redirections and the handover. We can dispose of waste packaging too. Ask about storage. If your move-out and move-in dates do not align, temporary storage avoids the stress of bridging the gap. Fantastic Removals offers secure, flexible storage as part of its full-service removal package. Avoid peak dates if you can. The last Friday of August and the final working day of each month are the busiest. A midweek move or early-month date often brings greater availability and may reduce cost. Declutter before the survey. Fewer items means a faster move and a lower quote. Donate, sell or recycle anything you no longer need well in advance.

Ready to Move This Summer? Contact Fantastic Removals now to request a free video survey, this takes about 15 minutes and means no surprises on moving day, www.fantastic-removals.co.uk

Frequently Asked Questions About Professional Removals

What is included in а professional removal service?

A full-service removal specialist such as Fantastic Removals provides end-to-end support: a pre-move video survey, detailed move planning, professional packing and unpacking, furniture disassembly and reassembly, careful loading and transportation, and placement of items in your new property. Insurance options and pricing transparency are standard — you receive a clear quotation with either hourly or fixed quotes, so there are no hidden costs.

How far in advance should I book a removal company for a summer move?

For moves scheduled in July or August, booking six to eight weeks ahead is advisable. Friday and end-of-month dates fill first. Even without a confirmed completion date, Fantastic Removals can pencil in a provisional date and confirm once exchange takes place.

Do you offer a professional packing service?

Yes. Fantastic Removals provides a complete packing service using specialist materials designed to protect fragile, high-value and unusually shaped items. The packing team can pack your entire home — typically the day before the move — so you can focus on other aspects of the transition.

Is storage available if my move-in and move-out dates do not match?

Fantastic Removals offers secure temporary and long-term storage in climate-monitored facilities. Items are inventoried on collection and stored safely until you are ready for delivery to your new property.

Can you handle difficult or unusual moves?

Absolutely. Fantastic Removals’ teams are experienced with tight staircases, multiple flights, basement flats, listed buildings, large furniture, pianos, antiques, and high-value art. Specialist experience in removal logistics means the crew will have the right equipment and technique for every scenario.

Do you provide office removals?

Yes. Fantastic Removals delivers rapid office removals designed to minimise business downtime, including IT coordination, furniture disassembly, secure document handling, and commercial waste removal. The same specialist approach that applies to residential moves ensures your business is up and running in the new space as quickly as possible.

How does the free video survey work?

A member of the Fantastic Removals team will guide you through a video call lasting approximately 15 minutes. You walk through your property showing the items to be moved, flag any access issues or special requirements, and receive a detailed quotation — with no obligation and no surprises on the day.

What areas do you cover?

Fantastic Removals covers all of Greater London and provides specialised moving services across the UK and relocation to mainland Europe. The company’s base in London means it is particularly well positioned for moves within, into, or out of the capital.

Notes to Editors

Fantastic Removals is a specialist removal company headquartered in London, providing dedicated home and office removal services, professional packing, and secure storage. The company operates teams that focus specifically on planning and executing house moves, offering dedicated movers with years of focused experience in removal logistics. For more information, visit https://www.fantastic-removals.co.uk/

HMRC Monthly Property Transactions data for February 2026 was published on 31 March 2026. The seasonally adjusted figure of 102,410 residential transactions represents the highest monthly total since March 2025.

The finding that August has been the UK’s busiest moving month for 13 consecutive years, and that the last Friday in August typically sees over 22,000 household moves, is based on published industry analysis.

A Fantastic Removals team loading their van with the boxes that they packed for their customer.

Press Inquiries

Allan Edwards

allan [at] binarypr.co.uk

+44(0)7956583080