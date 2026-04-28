Fortrade Launches New Website, More Customised and User-Friendly

London, UK, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortrade has launched a new website, marking an important update to its digital presence. The redesigned site showcases the brand’s various services, with stronger mobile functionality and a more direct path to platform access. This reflects Fortrade’s wider effort to improve how clients move through the site when opening an account, reviewing market analysis, or accessing educational content.

Chris Warburton, Fortrade CEO, described the launch as a major point in the company’s digital development. “The new Fortrade website is an important milestone for us. We have moved the site onto a more modern technology base, which gives us greater flexibility in how we manage content and delivers a much better mobile experience. We also took the chance to simplify the structure, remove pages that no longer served a clear purpose, and add content that is more relevant to the user journey.”

A clearer route from content to platform access

The update changes how the site operates in practice. Fortrade has restructured it around the sections clients use most, giving greater visibility to markets, trading conditions, education, analysis, and account access. Account-related actions have also been moved into the trading platform, which helps separate website browsing from platform activity in a more practical way. As a result, the site now has a tighter role, while the path through it feels more straightforward.

The website also brings together Fortrade’s extensive features, including CFD instruments, demo trading, market news, advanced charts, webinars, economic calendar tools, and educational content for both general trading development and day trading.

Warburton noted that the launch is only the first phase of a wider program. “We have also consolidated account-related activities within the trading platform to create a more focused and seamless user journey. This is the first stage of a broader plan. We already have further work lined up across the educational section, SEO, the Analysis CMS, and the way content is presented to users based on how they interact with the site. A lot of effort went into getting this version live, and we are looking forward to what comes next.” He added that the website is intended to keep developing in line with how clients use content, tools, and platform services across devices.

About the brand

Fortrade is a financial brokerage firm that covers over 500 CFD instruments, including forex pairs, stocks, commodities, US Treasuries, and more, all through user-friendly trading platforms. The brand offers demo account access with virtual funds, real-time market news, technical charting, and a wide educational range that includes webinars, blog content, video tutorials, glossaries, and market analysis. Fortrade operates through offices in major financial centers worldwide and supports clients through a range of payment methods across its platforms. Alongside its trading services, the company also runs an affiliate program and partnership offering. Fortrade Ltd. is authorized and regulated in the United Kingdom by the Financial Conduct Authority, while the international group includes regulated entities in several jurisdictions.