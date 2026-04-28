Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about the attribution of shares within the scope of the variable remuneration policy for Persons with Managing Responsibilities and Employees

 | Source: Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A. Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A.

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about the attribution of shares within the scope of the variable remuneration policy for Persons with Managing Responsibilities and Employees

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Mana Transa

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2026 04 28 Remuneração variável de DIR EN
GlobeNewswire

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