Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about the attribution of shares within the scope of the variable remuneration policy for Persons with Managing Responsibilities and Employees
Attachment
| Source: Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A. Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A.
Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about the attribution of shares within the scope of the variable remuneration policy for Persons with Managing Responsibilities and Employees
Attachment
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