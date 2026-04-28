Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions (Hotard)

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Nokia Corporation
Managers’ transactions
28 April 2026 at 19.30 EEST

Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions (Hotard)

Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.

The acquisition was conducted in accordance with the co-investment based long-term incentive arrangement.
____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Hotard, Justin         
Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Nokia Corporation
LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 153788/5/4
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2026-04-28
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 84404 Unit price: 9.1477 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 84404 Volume weighted average price: 9.1477 EUR

About Nokia
Nokia is a global leader in connectivity for the AI era. With expertise across fixed, mobile, and transport networks, we’re advancing connectivity to secure a brighter world.

Inquiries:

Nokia Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com
Maria Vaismaa, Vice President, Corporate Communications

Nokia
Investor Relations
Phone: +358 931 580 507
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com 


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