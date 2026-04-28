KW SPECIAL ALERT: Kennedy-Wilson Shareholders Seeking More Money in Buyout Should Contact Shareholder Rights Law Firm Julie & Holleman LLP

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Julie & Holleman LLP, a preeminent shareholder rights law firm, is investigating the $10.90 per share buyout of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KW) by a group consisting of company insiders and Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, a Canadian financial holding company.

For a free, no-risk consultation, please visit https://julieholleman.com/kennedy-wilson-holdings-inc/. You may also contact partner Scott Holleman at (929) 415-1020 or by email at scott@julieholleman.com.

Kennedy-Wilson is a leading real estate investment company with $31 billion of assets under management in high growth markets across the United States, the UK and Ireland. The company is led by longtime Chairman and Chief Executive Officer William J. Morrow, and its largest shareholders include both Morrow and Fairfax.

On February 16, 2026, Kennedy-Wilson that it had entered into an agreement under which Morrow and Fairfax will acquire all the shares they do not already own for $10.90 per share, or a total of approximately $1.9 billion. The deal is expected to close in in the second quarter of 2026, after which public shareholders will be cashed out and no longer own any shares.

Julie & Holleman, whose attorneys have secured hundreds of millions of dollars in prior cases, is pursuing potential legal claims based on the apparent unfairness of the deal. The firm is concerned about conflicts arising from the fact that key insiders are continuing on with the company while public stockholders are being cashed out for a price that may be well below the company’s true value.

Please visit https://julieholleman.com/kennedy-wilson-holdings-inc/, or contact partner Scott Holleman at (929) 415-1020 or scott@julieholleman.com for more information.

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Julie & Holleman is a boutique law firm that focuses on shareholder litigation, including derivative actions, mergers and acquisitions cases, securities fraud class actions, and corporate investigations. The firm’s attorneys litigate in state and federal courts across the nation and have helped secure hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved companies and their shareholders. For more information about the firm, please visit www.julieholleman.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

Julie & Holleman LLP

W. Scott Holleman, Esq.

157 East 86th Street

4th Floor

New York, NY 10028

(929) 415-1020

www.julieholleman.com