Joveo Teams Up with Korn Ferry to Present What AI-Ready TA Leaders Need to Know Now

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO: Jennifer Smith, Global Leader of Staffing & RPO at Joveo , the global leader in AI-led, high-performance recruitment marketing WHAT:

Will join Quincy Valencia, VP of Talent Transformation at Korn Ferry, to facilitate the HRO Today webinar, “The AI-Ready TA Leader in 2026.” WHEN:

Monday, May 4, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. ET WHERE: More information, including how to register, is available here .



DETAILS:

For many organizations, hiring remains broken, and layering on AI won’t fix a flawed foundation. Even so, talent acquisition leaders are under pressure to adopt these tools quickly, which leads to greater complexity rather than better outcomes.

During this HRO Today webinar, Jennifer Smith, Global Leader of Staffing & RPO at Joveo and Quincy Valencia, VP of Talent Transformation at Korn Ferry, will explain why retrofitting broken processes fails and provide clear guidance on how to rethink hiring from the ground up. With today’s TA leaders in mind, Smith and Valencia will provide a principled roadmap for designing AI-first hiring workflows that preserve the human judgment that candidates and stakeholders expect, while still delivering measurable results. That will include the six behaviors that distinguish an AI-ready TA leader, as outlined by Korn Ferry’s research-based framework.

Attendees will walk away understanding what ethical, transparent, and explainable AI hiring looks like in practice and how to develop the TA leadership skills they need to succeed in 2026 and beyond. Registration information for this session is available here .

About Joveo

As the global leader in AI-powered, high-performance recruitment marketing, Joveo is transforming talent attraction and recruitment media buying for the world’s largest employers, staffing firms, RPOs, and media agencies. The Joveo platform enables businesses to attract, source, engage, and hire the best candidates on time and within budget.

Powering millions of jobs every day, Joveo’s AI-led recruitment marketing platform uses advanced data science and machine learning to dynamically manage and optimize talent sourcing and applications across all online channels, while providing real-time insights at every step of the job seeker journey, from click to hire.