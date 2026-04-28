Decisions of the Meeting of Shareholders of AB Pieno žvaigždės

On April 28, 2026, at 11:00, the ordinary general meeting of shareholders of AB "Pieno žvaigždės" took place.
All decisions of the shareholders' meeting are included in the attached files.
Laimonas Vaškevičius
CFO
+370 5 246 1419
Attachments
- 2026-04-28_patvirtinta_Vadovu Atlygio Politika_aprooved_Remuneration Policy of Executives
- A.YE.02.limited_assurance_report_EN
- Opinion_(IFRS,_SA,_ESEF)_PIE_EN
- 2026-04-28 VAS_sprendimai_AGM_decisions
- Audito_komiteto_ataskaita_PŽ_2025_pasirašyta
- 2025_ar_en_eur_solo_ias