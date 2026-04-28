Decisions of the Meeting of Shareholders of AB Pieno žvaigždės

 | Source: Pieno Zvaigzdes Pieno Zvaigzdes

On April 28, 2026, at 11:00, the ordinary general meeting of shareholders of AB "Pieno žvaigždės" took place.

All decisions of the shareholders' meeting are included in the attached files.


Laimonas Vaškevičius

CFO

+370 5 246 1419

Attachments


Attachments

2026-04-28_patvirtinta_Vadovu Atlygio Politika_aprooved_Remuneration Policy of Executives A.YE.02.limited_assurance_report_EN Opinion_(IFRS,_SA,_ESEF)_PIE_EN 2026-04-28 VAS_sprendimai_AGM_decisions Audito_komiteto_ataskaita_PŽ_2025_pasirašyta 2025_ar_en_eur_solo_ias
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