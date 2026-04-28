Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Charlottenlund, April 28, 2026

Announcement no. 293

Financial expectation 2026

The Board of Directors has today reviewed and approved the revised outlook for 2026 for German High Street Properties A/S.

As a consequence of increased expected costs relating to inquiries from certain shareholders, costs related to the proposal for the election of a minority auditor, and a generally higher interest rate level, the company expects a total positive result before value adjustments and taxes for the financial year 2026 in the range of T.EUR 0.0 – 500.0 (previous T.EUR 200.0 – 800.0).

This expectation is subject to the caveat of potentially higher interest rates than currently anticipated, as the general geopolitical situation may negatively affect the result. Furthermore, increased expenses are expected for maintenance, as well as higher costs related to the retention of existing tenants and the acquisition of new tenants.





The company maintains a reassuring level of solvency and liquid reserves.





Any questions can be directed to the undersigned on +45 8110 0800.

Sincerely, German High Street Properties A/S

Hans Thygesen

Chairman of the Board