Ex-dividend date and procedure for the payment of Pieno Žvaigždės AB dividends for the year 2025

On 28 April 2026, the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Pieno Žvaigždės AB decided to allocate the Company’s profit for the year 2025 and to pay out EUR 0.14 dividend per share.

Dividends will be paid to the shareholders who at the end of the tenth business day following the day of the Annual General Meeting that adopted a decision on dividend payment, i.e. on 13 May 2026 are shareholders of Pieno Žvaigždės AB.

The Ex-Date or the first day from when on regulated market (i.e. on stock exchange) with settlement period of T+2 acquired shares of Pieno Žvaigždės AB do not entitle to the dividends for the year 2025 is 12 May 2026.

From 21 May 2026 the dividends are paid out in the following order:

to the shareholders, whose Pieno Žvaigždės AB shares are accounted by a financial brokerage company or credit institutions, which provide securities accounting services, the dividend amount, after deduction of Personal or Corporate withholding income tax applicable by the laws of Lithuania, will be transferred to the shareholders’ accounts held with a respective financial brokerage company or credit institution;

to the shareholders, whose Pieno Žvaigždės AB shares on behalf of the Company are accounted by the authorised custodian Artea bank, the dividend amount, after deduction of Personal or Corporate withholding income tax applicable by the laws of Lithuania, will be transferred to the shareholders’ accounts with Artea bank or the accounts (IBAN) with other bank or financial institution as indicated by the shareholders (requests with account indications should be submitted to any branch of Artea bank).





Laimonas Vaškevičius

CFO

+370 5 246 1419