Dubai, UAE, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Crypto news for Pepeto reached another level. The project sits on CoinMarketCap, and a reported Binance listing looks days away, and $9.655 million poured into the presale while the market sat in fear. Copycat tokens stealing the Pepeto name keep appearing across chains, the same kind of attention that showed up right before Dogecoin broke out. Heavy wallets that usually hold top-10 assets only keep entering round after round. While the crypto market sets the stage for a recovery and XRP sits at a turning point alongside Bitcoin, this article covers where the XRP price stands on the path to $5 and why Pepeto keeps pulling this much capital.

Pepeto Nears Its Listing While the XRP Price Prediction Maps the Path to $5

The next rally is forming and positions built during fear pay the most. 247wallst reports XRP reaching $5 requires four things: the CLARITY Act passing, ETF inflows tripling, Bitcoin reclaiming $100,000, and a Tier-1 bank using XRP for settlement. At $5 the market cap hits $308 billion. Bitwise caps its 2026 XRP price prediction at $4.94, Standard Chartered holds $2.80. Meanwhile, DeFi leaders pour hundreds of millions into an Aave rescue after the KelpDAO exploit (Coindesk). The XRP price sits at $1.41 per CoinMarketCap, stuck between $1.30 and $1.50 for most of 2026 and 61% under the $3.65 all-time high.

The crypto news confirms the playbook stays the same every cycle. Experienced wallets hold XRP for the long thesis and commit capital to the strongest presale at the same time, because that combination is how a portfolio moves to an entirely different level, as XRP on its own, and as the price prediction above confirms, large caps need years of patience for slow limited grinds the. For 2026, one project is making the decision easier for the early entry to add to any portfolio, as crypto news around Pepeto is louder than anything else in the presale space right now. A closer look at what the team built explains the reason.

Crypto News: Inside the Pepeto Exchange That Keeps Pulling the Biggest Wallets

The Pepeto exchange processes trades at zero cost with an AI scanner covering Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana, and once live every trade pushes revenue straight back to the wallets that got in early. SolidProof cleared every contract before the first dollar entered the presale. The Aave exploit and the hundreds of millions flowing into its rescue is a live reminder that audited infrastructure is not optional, it is everything, and Pepeto already has it locked down. That same flight toward safety is playing out inside the Pepeto presale where big wallets come in daily, and the crypto news connecting both stories grows louder each week.

The presale space right now has one name that large capital keeps circling back to, and that is Pepeto. The connection to Dogecoin is what makes this one hit on a different level, because the community energy building around Pepeto tracks the same path that took early DOGE holders from small positions to seven-figure exits. The Elon Musk conversation spreading across X, Telegram, and Reddit follows that same path, on-chain data backs it up, and a senior Binance developer building the exchange puts serious technical weight behind the fire. DOGE had no exchange, no bridge, no scanner, and it still turned early holders into millionaires off community energy alone. Pepeto brings that same raw momentum combined with a full exchange built to keep demand compounding long after listing day, which is why the multi-year XRP price outlook feels painfully slow to wallets already watching this presale gain speed week after week.

ConclusionCrypto news is setting up for a strong move and the data makes it clear that large caps alone will not carry anyone to the returns this cycle can deliver. Ripple (XRP) rewarded its earliest supporters when they backed it years before the mainstream heard the name, and the XRP price path to $5 proves upside remains. But at the current XRP price and $88 billion cap, the kind of return that reshapes a life cannot happen from here. The Pepeto presale is still open.

The story never changes in this market. People find a project like Pepeto, they study the data, they watch the presale climb past $9.655 million, and they promise themselves they will commit tomorrow. Then the listing drops, the price takes off, and tomorrow never arrives. That regret haunts every forum after a breakout, thousands of wallets that had the data sitting right there and waited one day too long. But the early buyers carry their own weight too, every one of them wishes they had put in more. And wishing you committed more is a far lighter burden than knowing you had the numbers, you read the article, and you still did nothing. That decision sits in front of every person reading this right now, and the Pepeto presale is still open while the Binance listing draws closer by the day.

Enter the Pepeto Presale Before Trading Opens

FAQs

Can the XRP price reach $5 before Bitcoin hits $200,000?

The XRP price can reach $5 if the CLARITY Act passes, ETF inflows triple, and a Tier-1 bank settles through XRP. Bitwise caps 2026 at $4.94.

Why is Pepeto pulling more capital than any other presale?

Pepeto is pulling more capital because it pairs a working zero-fee exchange with Dogecoin-level community energy, raising $9.655 million while the Binance listing approaches.



