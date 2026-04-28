FG Communities Completes Acquisition in Lexington, NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FG Communities, whose mission is to preserve and improve affordable housing by acquiring and operating manufactured housing communities, is pleased to announce its most recent acquisition in Lexington, North Carolina.

The community is well-positioned in the heart of the Piedmont Triad — just under 15 minutes from downtown Winston-Salem and 30 minutes from Greensboro, putting two of North Carolina's most active job markets within easy reach. Lexington and Davidson County are home to a strong manufacturing base, a growing healthcare sector, and Davidson County Community College, all of which continue to bring jobs and investment to the area.

Lexington offers an exceptional quality of life at a cost well below larger metro areas. The region draws employers and residents alike thanks to its central location, affordability, and the continued growth of the Winston-Salem and Greensboro markets.

Michael Anise, CEO of FG Communities, commented, "Lexington is exactly the kind of market we look for — well-located, stable, with a strong working-class foundation and real demand for quality affordable housing. We are proud to serve the residents here and look forward to being a long-term part of this community."

About FG Communities

FG Communities, co-founded by Joe Moglia, Kyle Cerminara, and Michael Anise, is a self-administered, self-managed real estate holding company. The company has a growing portfolio of 85 properties with over 3,500 homesites either owned or pending acquisition. FG Communities works to improve the quality of life and maintain affordable housing options for its residents.

Contact:

Michael Anise, CEO

ir@fgcommunities.com

https://fgcommunities.com

Source:

FG Communities