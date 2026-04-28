Utah Valley University Class of 2026 Marks Largest Graduating Class in University History

OREM, Utah, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Utah Valley University (UVU) will celebrate its largest graduating class to date, with 13,400 students participating in the 2026 commencement ceremonies on April 29. While 70% of graduates are from Utah, this year’s graduating class also represents 47 states and 54 countries. The youngest graduate is 16 years old, while the oldest is 83. About 40% of graduates are over the age of 25, and one-third are first-generation students (the first in their families to earn a bachelor’s degree).

“The largest graduating class in our history reaffirms UVU’s mission to prepare every student for work and life,” said Astrid S. Tuminez, president of UVU. “These graduates come from every background and stage of life, united by the decision to pursue their dreams. They leave as alumni ready to lead, serve, and strengthen their communities. It is an honor to conclude my presidency with the Class of 2026.”

The five most popular degrees awarded were humanities and social sciences, business management, health, psychology, and accounting. Health and accounting degrees are both high-yield majors, with graduates often earning returns on their investments of over 200%, according to studentchoice.org.

During the commencement ceremony, prominent business leader Brandon D. Fugal will receive an honorary doctorate of business, musician and activist Daryl Davis will receive an honorary doctorate of fine arts, and local philanthropists Nathan and Shannon Savage will receive an honorary degree of humane letters.

In 2026, UVU unveiled the largest engineering education building in the state and was recognized as a national leader in affordable education. The university also received the 2026 Carnegie Community Engagement (CE) Classification, reinforcing UVU’s continued commitment to access, affordability, and positive student outcomes.

To read stories about this year’s graduating students, please visit uvu.edu/graduation/stories.

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About Utah Valley University

Utah Valley University believes in the power and potential of every student. Our work is guided by a commitment to exceptional care, exceptional accountability, and exceptional results. We provide a high-quality education that is both affordable and accessible. From certificates to master’s degrees, UVU offers flexible, relevant programs grounded in hands-on learning and real-world experiences, ensuring that students graduate with career-ready skills and are ready to receive a strong return on investment. As an open-enrollment university, we invite students to come as they are, and they leave prepared to make an immediate impact in their careers and communities.