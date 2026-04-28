UK Inventor Publishes Mathematical Framework for Disciplined Supply Creation Across Money, Credits, and Critical Resources. Introducing PDM and Mann Mechanics

London, LONDON, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valraj Singh Mann, a UK-based inventor and founder of Mann Mechanics Ltd, has today published the v1.0 specification stack for Progressive Depletion Minting, or PDM. It is a new way to manage how money, energy capacity, carbon credits, and other bounded resources are expanded, issued, or allocated over time. The work has been in development since mid-2025.

Mann Mechanics Founder - Valraj Singh Mann

The problem PDM is designed to address is one most readers will recognise even without the technical vocabulary. When governments, central banks, and other large institutions decide to expand the money supply, allocate more capacity, or issue more credits, those decisions are made by people. Human decision-making can be slow, political, and difficult to audit. Over decades the cumulative effect produces credibility deficits that institutional communication alone cannot close.

PDM works differently. Instead of relying on human judgement to decide when to expand, it uses a mathematical rule. The rule observes the system continuously. When the system is depleted, the rule allows carefully bounded expansion. When the system approaches its limit, the rule makes further expansion progressively harder. Every action is recorded in a hash-chained audit trail that can be independently verified. No actor can alter the expansion logic without the change becoming visible.

The intended result is a system that disciplines expansion in public, by mathematics rather than by promise. The mechanism's structural properties have been formally proven within their stated scope and verified by reproducible simulation across seven test regimes including stable equilibrium, demand shock, cap-limited recovery, and progressive resistance under parameter sweep.

The framework is supported by a structurally separated institutional architecture. Mann Mechanics Ltd is the licensing and stewardship vehicle. MannCert Ltd is the independent conformity assessment body. MannMark is the public registry component of the framework for certified deployments. The separation is by design: the entity that licenses the framework is not the same entity that assesses conformity to it.

The most distinctive feature of the announcement is what Mr Mann has committed to give up. The framework starts with licensing income split 50/50 after operating expenses: half to a Founder Allocation, half to a Humanity Allocation that is locked to the country whose fees produced it and spent on food, water, shelter, health, and education within that country. Certification fees and registry fees flow entirely to the Humanity Allocation after expenses. As sovereign states complete ten years of fully transparent, whole-of-government certified PDM implementation, a defined fraction of the Founder Allocation transitions to the Humanity Allocation through a published mathematical equation. As global certified adoption grows, the founder allocation can reduce to zero, with the economic benefit redirected to humanity-directed purposes under the published roadmap. The reduction is not discretionary within the published roadmap. It is defined by the same kind of mathematical rule that governs the underlying mechanism.

The framework's claims are bounded. The mechanism's structural properties are mathematically demonstrated within their stated scope and empirically verified by reproducible simulation. Sector-specific deployment performance, including the framework's behaviour in any specific monetary, fiscal, environmental, or capacity-allocation context, is unproven in the absence of real-world deployment data. The framework is published for institutional review and verification rather than as a claim of demonstrated outcomes in any specific sector.

PDM is covered by a pending UK patent (UKIPO Application GB2513172.3, filed August 2025). The marks Progressive Depletion Minting, Mann Mechanics, MannCert, and MannMark are UK registered trade marks held by Valraj Mann under registration numbers UK00004244285, UK00004237915, UK00004326618, and UK00004326620 respectively. Three of the published specifications carry independent timestamps through Safe Creative registration. The PDM Personal Edition reference implementation is published openly for non-commercial study, education, and research.

The full v1.0 specification stack is available at mannmechanics.com and in the public GitHub repository at github.com/mannmechanics/pdm-personal-edition-reference. The stack comprises the PDM Foundation Paper, the PDM Technical Overview, the PDM Personal Edition Whitepaper, the Telemetry Companion Paper, the PDM Licensing and Certification Framework, the Mann Mechanics Institutional Brief, the Mann Mechanics Institutional Engagement Fee Schedule, and the Humanity Allocation Transition Roadmap.

"This work is being published so that it can be examined seriously by the people best placed to evaluate it," said Valraj Singh Mann, founder of Mann Mechanics Ltd. "The mechanism is specified, implemented, and testable. The architecture is in place. The commitment to transferring economic benefit to public good as the system proves itself is in writing. What I am asking institutions and researchers to do is not to endorse the framework, but to examine it carefully. The case I am making is that this work is worth verifying."

The work began in mid-2025 as a way to design a charitable digital asset intended to support feeding the homeless. The mathematics that solved that problem turned out to apply much more widely, and over the following months Mr Mann developed it into the framework being published today. Mr Mann was born in Greater London in April 1977 and has lived in the United Kingdom his entire life.

MEDIA CONTACT

Mann Mechanics Ltd

Email: licensing@mannmechanics.com

Website: mannmechanics.com

Repository: github.com/mannmechanics/pdm-personal-edition-reference

About Mann Mechanics

Mann Mechanics Ltd is the exclusive commercialisation and licensing vehicle for Progressive Depletion Minting (PDM), a domain-agnostic mathematical supply control mechanism invented by Valraj Singh Mann. PDM is covered by a pending UK patent (UKIPO GB2513172.3) and the marks Progressive Depletion Minting, Mann Mechanics, MannCert and MannMark are UK registered trade marks. The mechanism is designed to replace discretionary issuance with auditable, rule-based control logic, providing boundedness, conditional expansion, and progressive resistance to supply pressure. Mann Mechanics is structured to license PDM into sector-specific implementations across carbon markets, banking, energy, healthcare, logistics, and digital assets, with independent conformance assessment through separately incorporated MannCert Ltd.

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