Carter Development Group Announces the Carter MEI Pillars™ as a National Standard for Merit-Based Governance and Compliance

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carter Development Group (CDG), a nationally recognized research, consulting, and leadership development firm, today announced the launch of the Carter MEI Pillars™ — Merit, Excellence, and Intelligence — as a national standard for organizations seeking to strengthen compliance, reduce legal exposure, and implement measurable merit-based systems.

The announcement comes at a critical moment for American employers. Recent reports indicate that the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) has issued warnings to more than 500 companies regarding potential legal risks associated with Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) practices, signaling increased regulatory scrutiny and legal exposure for organizations whose programs may conflict with federal nondiscrimination laws.

In response to this evolving regulatory landscape, the Carter MEI Framework offers a structured, compliance-forward alternative designed to help organizations maintain lawful workforce practices while strengthening operational performance.

“Organizations today are navigating a rapidly shifting legal environment,” said Dr. Adrian N. Carter, CEO of Carter Development Group and creator of the MEI Framework. “Many leaders are asking the same question: How do we maintain fairness and opportunity in the workplace while ensuring compliance with federal civil rights laws? The Carter MEI Pillars provide the answer by grounding workforce systems in measurable merit, operational excellence, and intelligence-driven decision-making.”

The Carter MEI Framework establishes measurable standard practices (MSPs) that help organizations transition from subjective workplace initiatives to data-driven governance systems aligned with federal nondiscrimination requirements.

A New Compliance Standard for the Workplace

The MEI framework positions organizations to proactively address regulatory scrutiny by strengthening three core operational pillars:

Merit

Establishes measurable criteria for hiring, promotions, compensation, and performance evaluation, ensuring decisions are based on qualifications, competencies, and documented outcomes.

Excellence

Standardizes operational practices that drive accountability, leadership performance, and continuous improvement across organizations.

Intelligence

Strengthens organizational learning through emotional, cognitive, ethical, and organizational intelligence to support responsible decision-making and sustainable workforce development.

Together, these pillars create measurable governance systems that protect organizations from bias, favoritism, and inconsistent decision-making while reinforcing lawful employment practices.

Built for Risk Mitigation and Compliance Protection

The Carter MEI Framework helps organizations proactively reduce risk by:

Strengthening compliance with federal nondiscrimination laws including Title VII, ADA, ADEA, and Equal Pay Act

Standardizing hiring, promotion, and performance evaluation processes

Creating documented audit trails for employment decisions

Implementing data-driven workforce analytics and compliance dashboards

Aligning organizational policies with measurable merit-based criteria





Through this innovative approach organizations gain a structured transformation process that embeds compliance and accountability into everyday operations.

Strategic Foresight for a Changing Policy Environment

The changing regulatory environment surrounding DEI programs has created uncertainty for many organizations, particularly those operating in highly regulated sectors such as government contracting, higher education, and corporate enterprises.

The MEI Framework was developed to help leaders move beyond reactive compliance and toward strategic foresight — designing workforce systems that remain defensible, measurable, and sustainable regardless of political or regulatory changes.

“Organizations that rely on subjective initiatives risk exposure,” Carter added. “Organizations that implement measurable systems build resilience.”

National Rollout and Organizational Certification

Carter Development Group will begin a national rollout of the MEI Framework and certification program, enabling organizations to demonstrate adherence to measurable workforce standards.

Organizations that implement this shift process will be eligible to receive MEI Certification, signaling to stakeholders, regulators, and funding partners that the organization operates with structured merit-based systems, accountable governance practices, and intelligence-driven leadership.

About Carter Development Group

Founded in 2011, Carter Development Group (CDG) is a research, consulting, and leadership development firm specializing in strategic planning, conflict resolution, human capital training, change management, and organizational transformation.

CDG’s work integrates research, industrial-organizational psychology, and data-driven methodologies to help organizations build high-performing cultures grounded in fairness, operational excellence, and strategic leadership.

The Carter MEI Framework represents the firm’s latest contribution to advancing measurable workforce governance across government agencies, corporations, higher education institutions, and consulting organizations.

Learn More

Organizations interested in learning more about the Carter MEI Framework or completing the MEI Baseline Readiness Diagnostic™ can visit:

https://carterdevgroup.com/mei

Media Contact

Carter Development Group

Email: insight@carterdevgroup.com

Phone: 954-800-3917

Website: www.carterdevgroup.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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A PDF accompanying this announcement is available at

http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d7e4247e-9309-4fb2-8d22-dd9facc870bf