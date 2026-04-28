Angle Advisors announces Shift Transit has been recapitalized by Main Street Capital Corporation

Birmingham, MI, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angle Advisors is pleased to announce that Shift Transit, LLC and Shift Transit Inc. (collectively, “Shift Transit”), a leading micromobility operator providing comprehensive maintenance and logistics services for docked bikeshare and scooter share systems across North America, has been recapitalized by Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN) (“Main Street”). Main Street partnered with Shift Transit’s founders and existing owners to facilitate the transaction, with Main Street’s investment totaling $40.0 million comprised of a combination of first lien, senior secured term debt and a direct minority equity investment.

Shift Transit has been recapitalized by Main Street Capital Corporation

Shift Transit is headquartered in Chicago and was founded in 2015 by Edward Inlow and Andrew Rosskamm. The Company operates multiple micromobility systems in the United States and Canada, primarily servicing city municipalities through fleet management, operational oversight and customer service. Through these services, Shift Transit manages over 85,000 mobility assets on a day-to-day basis.

"The team we worked with at Angle Advisors – Greg Alkhas, Andrew McCoy, and Devin Boylen – are outstanding professionals who bring both expertise and discipline to complex transactions”, said Edward Inlow, Co-Founder & CEO of Shift Transit. “Their ability to navigate intricacies with clarity and efficiency, while aligning all parties toward a successful outcome, was exceptional. I would strongly recommend Angle Advisors to any organization seeking best-in-class transaction advisory services."

Main Street (www.mainstcapital.com) is a principal investment firm that primarily provides customized long-term debt and equity capital solutions to lower middle market companies and debt capital to private companies owned by or in the process of being acquired by a private equity fund. Main Street’s portfolio investments are typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides customized “one-stop” debt and equity financing solutions within its lower middle market investment strategy. Main Street seeks to partner with private equity fund sponsors and primarily invests in secured debt investments in its private loan investment strategy. Main Street’s lower middle market portfolio companies generally have annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million. Main Street’s private loan portfolio companies generally have annual revenues between $25 million and $500 million.

About Angle Advisors LLC

Angle Advisors, with offices in the United States, Germany, and China, specializes in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) advisory and capital raising services with a particular emphasis on the industrials and services sectors. The firm’s professionals have completed over 320 transactions since 2009 for multinational corporations, privately held companies, private equity funds, and public sector clients.

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Kevin Marsh

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