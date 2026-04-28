Restora Austin Plastic Surgery Centre Announces Dr. Ashley Gordon and Dr. Dustin Reid Named 2026 Castle Connolly Top Doctors

AUSTIN, Texas, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Restora Austin Plastic Surgery Centre is proud to announce that Dr. Ashley Gordon and Dr. Dustin Reid have been named 2026 Castle Connolly Top Doctors, a respected, peer-nominated honor recognizing physicians for excellence in patient care, clinical expertise, and professional reputation. Castle Connolly selections are based on physician nominations and an independent research process.

This recognition reinforces what many patients across Austin and Central Texas already know: Restora Austin is home to two highly respected, board-certified plastic surgeons known for natural-looking results, advanced surgical expertise, and personalized care. Restora Austin describes Dr. Gordon and Dr. Reid as two of the top board-certified plastic surgeons in Central Texas and notes that they combine extensive experience, artistic vision, and advanced technology in their practice.

Dr. Ashley Gordon, MD, FACS is a board-certified plastic surgeon and the first board-certified female plastic surgeon who is also fellowship trained in aesthetic surgery to practice in Austin, Texas. Restora Austin says patients often seek Dr. Gordon for her thoughtful, patient-driven approach and results designed to look naturally beautiful. The practice also highlights her work in aesthetic breast surgery, facial procedures, and post-pregnancy body contouring.

Dr. Dustin Reid, MD, FACS is double board certified by the American Board of Surgery and the American Board of Plastic Surgery. According to Restora Austin, he specializes in surgery of the breast, body, face, and nose, as well as hair restoration, and is committed to natural-looking enhancements, modern technology, and patient satisfaction. The practice also highlights rhinoplasty, facelift, breast surgery, and hair restoration among his key areas of expertise.

Restora Austin notes that both surgeons trained at Emory University, one of the country’s most accomplished plastic surgery programs, and built the practice around a high-touch patient experience that blends surgical skill with individualized care.

“For us, this recognition is meaningful because it reflects the respect of our peers and the trust of our patients,” said Dr. Ashley Gordon. “Every treatment plan is personal. Every decision matters. We are honored to care for patients who want to look like themselves, just more confident and refreshed.”

“We are grateful to be recognized by Castle Connolly and proud to serve patients in Austin with an approach centered on safety, precision, and beautiful, natural-looking outcomes,” said Dr. Dustin Reid.

In addition to her 2026 Castle Connolly recognition, Dr. Ashley Gordon has also been recognized by Texas Super Doctors for 2025, 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, and 2014, following earlier recognition as a Texas Rising Star in 2012 and 2013.

Located in Austin, Texas, Restora Austin Plastic Surgery Centre offers surgical and non-surgical aesthetic procedures for the breast, body, and face. The practice is known for personalized care, refined results, and a boutique experience designed to support patients through every step of their journey.

About Restora Austin Plastic Surgery Centre

Restora Austin Plastic Surgery Centre is a boutique aesthetic plastic surgery practice in Austin, Texas, led by board-certified plastic surgeons Dr. Ashley Gordon and Dr. Dustin Reid. Together, they have built a practice known for refined aesthetic judgment, natural-looking results, and an exceptional level of personalized care. With expertise across the face, breast, and body, Restora pairs advanced surgical skill with a warm, thoughtful approach that helps patients feel comfortable, cared for, and confident in every step of their experience. To learn more, visit www.restoraaustin.com.