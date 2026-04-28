LV Petroleum Announces New CEO, Gives Back to Community and Continues to Expand with New Restaurant Openings

LAS VEGAS, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LV Petroleum LLC has named Kris Roach as the new President and CEO. Along with this leadership announcement, LV Petroleum has also reached several milestones this month, including a major community donation and two new openings.

Kris Roach's new position is a promotion from his previous role as President and COO. In addition to this announcement, Roach was appointed to the Board of Directors of the National Association of Truck Stop Operators (NATSO) as an At-Large Director. The board’s new members are expected to play a crucial role in guiding NATSO through the current industry transition. Roach joined LV Petroleum after spending 33 years with TravelCenters of America, where he left as the most decorated field operator in the company’s history.

“Leading LV Petroleum as CEO is both an honor and a responsibility. We've built a network grounded in operational excellence and genuine care for the people we serve,” said Roach. “I'm equally proud to join the NATSO board at a pivotal moment for our industry, and I look forward to advocating for the operators and drivers who keep this country moving."

Earlier this month, LV Petroleum donated $10,000 to the Lamar Community College Foundation in support of its Seventh Annual Boots, Bling & Blessings fundraiser. This is the Foundation's keystone event, which funds critical scholarships that remove barriers to education for LCC students. LV Petroleum made the donation through its TA travel center in Pueblo, Colorado, underscoring the company's belief that serving a community includes investing in its people.

"At LV Petroleum, we plant roots in the communities we operate in," said co-founder Guy Madmon. "Supporting students in Lamar is exactly the kind of commitment that aligns with who we are and what we're building. Our vision has always been to provide more than fuel and food but to also create a meaningful, lasting impact for the people along the road."

On April 21, LV Petroleum opened a Miss J’s cafe at a travel center in Niagara Falls, NY, along with the current Tim Hortons. The company plans to add a Jimmy John’s to the location as well. The momentum continued on April 23 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new Denny's location in Strafford, Missouri, the latest addition to LV Petroleum's growing portfolio of quick-service restaurant partnerships. The company plans to add 10 Denny’s to its other travel centers across the country.

"Every new location is an opportunity to advance our mission to deliver exceptional operations that prioritize efficiency and a genuinely great experience for people on the road," said Jeanette Davis, Senior Vice President. "We are excited to serve the travelers Niagara Falls welcomes and to expand our restaurant footprint with Denny’s."

About LV Petroleum:

LV Petroleum LLC is a leading developer and operator of travel centers, convenience stores, and quick-service restaurants throughout the United States. Founded in 2014 by Guy Madmon and Val Amiel, and headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, LV Petroleum operates over 80 travel center locations, 180 quick-service restaurants and 30 convenience stores. The company also operates over 30 different franchise brands including Arby’s, Bojangles, Dunkin, and Starbucks, among others, as well as TravelCenters of America (TA) locations. LV Petroleum is committed to providing exceptional services, innovative solutions, and memorable experiences for travelers and local communities alike. For more information, visit lvpetroleum.net .