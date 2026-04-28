Skyline Exhibits Expands “Beyond the Booth” Podcast Series with New Episodes on Trade Show Strategy and Show Floor Stories

EAGAN, Minn., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyline Exhibits, a leading provider of custom modular exhibits and trade show experiences, today announced the continued momentum of its monthly podcast, “Beyond the Booth.” Since its January 2026 launch, the series has delivered two in-depth episodes that serve marketing directors, event managers, and CMOs focused on maximizing ROI and elevating their trade show programs. Hosted by Brian Lanning, Senior Managing Director at Skyline, the podcast goes beyond logistics to examine the strategy, design, and real-world experience that underpin successful face-to-face marketing.

“We don’t just build booths; we understand the strategy behind successful face-to-face marketing,” said Wendy Gibson, CMO of Skyline Exhibits. “With ‘Beyond the Booth,’ we’re making strategy and know-how accessible and showing our audience that integrating sustainable practices and digital trends is achievable with the right partner, and that strategic design choices directly influence attendee engagement.”

Episode 1: CES 2026 — Booth Design, Technology, and Sustainability

The inaugural episode, released January 29, 2026, features Lanning alongside Skyline experts Chris Takas and Andrea Murphy as they provide an expert analysis of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026. The 50-minute episode explores the cornerstones of exhibit success alongside the industry trends every trade show professional should be watching.

Key topics include:

Strategic booth design and how to take attendees on a purposeful journey, not just fill a footprint

Technology integration — from massive LED walls to interactive displays — and why technology must support your story, not replace it

A growing concern: the return of “build and burn” practices and the environmental and brand reputation risks they carry

Standout booth examples from brands like Eureka, Segway, and Govee, and what made their activations memorable

Booth staffing best practices that pair well-trained teams with well-designed spaces to deliver measurable results





Episode 2: Rent, Buy, or Hybrid? — 60+ Years of Exhibit Strategy Unpacked

Released March 23, 2026, the second episode tackles one of the most strategically loaded decisions trade show marketers face: whether to rent, buy, or use a hybrid approach for their exhibit. Lanning sits down with Erin Clute and Roger Johnsen — two veterans who together bring more than 60 years of combined exhibit industry experience.

Highlights from the episode:

A surprising history of rental exhibits dating back to the Great Exhibition in London in 1851 — and how the landscape has evolved dramatically since

The hidden costs of ownership: storage fees, crating, wear and tear, refurbishment, and depreciation schedules that quietly impact budgets year after year

Real client stories that illustrate how smarter hybrid programs transformed program outcomes

The Frankenstein problem: why adding components from different systems over time creates a booth that looks like different eras stitched together

A practical hybrid framework — roughly 70–75% rental structure paired with 25–30% custom-owned branded elements — that delivers full custom appearance with maximum flexibility

Why over 85% of trade show attendees attend to see something new, and what that means for exhibitors still rolling out the same booth year after year

Coming April 29: Episode 3 — Real Stories from the Show Floor

The third episode of “Beyond the Booth” publishes in May, and takes a different turn, one every trade show professional will recognize. No matter how much planning goes into an exhibit program, challenges inevitably arise on the show floor. Shipments get lost. Structures arrive damaged. Timelines collapse overnight. This episode features real “saved the show” stories: firsthand accounts of the harrowing situations Skyline has helped clients navigate, the split-second decisions that had to be made, and how experience and fast thinking can turn a potential disaster into a success.

“I am thrilled to welcome listeners to a new conversation about the world of trade shows,” said Lanning. “This podcast is for every professional who sees trade shows as more than floor space — who understands that they’re an opportunity to drive business forward. Whether you are looking for exhibit design inspiration or strategic insights on attendee engagement, we are diving into what truly makes an event successful.”

Where to Listen

“Beyond the Booth” is available on all major platforms:

About Skyline Exhibits

As a single, comprehensive source for all exhibiting needs, Skyline designs and manufactures custom modular exhibits and offers a full range of services to deliver high-impact, sustainable trade show experiences. With over 45 years of experience in designing, manufacturing, building, and managing exhibits of all sizes, Skyline helps exhibitors elevate their brand, engage attendees, and achieve their business objectives. For more information, visit skyline.com.



